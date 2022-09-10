Travis Fimmel looks unrecognisable while on set of new film Boy Swallows Universe

He’s the Aussie hunk who once heated up billboards and magazines with his sultry 2002 Calvin Klein underwear ads.

But Vikings Travis Fimmel looked distinctly different when he appeared on the set of his new show Boy Swallows Universe in Queensland on Wednesday.

The Victorian-born star, 46, was dressed in character in a daggy purple polka dot shirt and tie, while sporting a shaggy salt-and-pepper beard.

Vikings hunk Travis Fimmel 46, looked very different from his days as a Calvin Klien model (right) as he sported a shaggy beard and 80s clothing on Wednesday while filming Boy Swallows Universe in Queensland (left)

The new look is a world apart from its streamlined modeling ads.

He added a pair of red cowboy boots and brown corduroy pants as he roamed the set in Brisbane.

The star, who plays the lead role Lyle Orlik, also sported facial hair and longer locks.

The Beast made a name for herself in 2002 as the first male model to be awarded a six-figure contract to pose exclusively for Calvin Klein for a year.

He has since secured a string of television roles.

Meanwhile, fellow Australian actors Phoebe Tonkin and Ben O’Toole were also spotted filming on set on Wednesday.

Australian actor Ben O’Toole (pictured) was also spotted on set

Ben was also dressed in character, sporting an ’80s-inspired look in jeans, a light brown patterned shirt and a brown suede jacket.

The Bloody Hell star added a gold necklace to the look as he chatted with guests on set.

Meanwhile, Phoebe Tonkin, best known for her role in The Vampire Diaries, wore thick blonde highlights when she appeared with her hair in rollers.

The Westworld star wore a navy blue robe with a red dress underneath

Matching the show’s aesthetic, she wore oversized hoop earrings and an 80s-inspired makeup look

The Westworld star wore a navy blue robe with a red dress underneath.

Anthony LaPaglia also appeared on set, but was completely unrecognizable with sporty white hair and a beard.

Set in 1983 Brisbane, Boy Swallows Universe tells the story of a ‘lost father, a mute brother, a mother in prison, a heroin dealer for a stepfather and a notorious crime for a babysitter’.

Netflix says the story show will be an “epic multi-part limited television series that traverses the darkness of the Australian suburbs and the fabric of the human heart, stretching to the edges of the universe and our wildest dreams.”

Brouhaha Entertainment’s Australian producer Troy Lum and Joel Edgerton team up to bring a truly hyper-Australian tale of crime, love and wonder to living rooms on Netflix.

Anthony LaPaglia (pictured) also appeared on set, but was completely unrecognizable with white hair and a beard