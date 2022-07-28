Travis Barker stops by his office at DTA Records as his son Landon packs on PDA with Charli D’Amelio

Grammy nominee Travis Barker wore a wrist brace on his left hand when he got out of the car on Wednesday while visiting his office at DTA Records in Calabasas.

Working hard! Grammy nominee Travis Barker wore a wrist brace on his left hand as he got out of the car while visiting his office at DTA Records in Calabasas on Wednesday.

Sporty Balenciaga sneakers! As a professional drummer, the 46-year-old pop punk icon has to take extra care of his wrists and can easily suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome

Mini-‘Kravis’! Earlier that same morning, Charli D’Amelio (2-L) posted a photo of her packing on the PDA with Travis’ son Landon Asher (L) in the same way that Barker (R) regularly packs on the PDA with his neighbor. -wife, Kourtney Kardashian (2-R)

Until late: The 18-year-old singer-songwriter has only been dating 18-year-old TikToker for about two months – who has a dazzling 211.3M social media followers.

‘Hearing Thousands of People Sing a Song I Wrote’: Landon is one of seven named songwriters on Machine Gun Kelly’s song Die in California, and the pair got to perform it together on stage at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden on 28 June

From protégé to patron, the not-so-typical teen’s famed father will perform the opening act of the 32-year-old rapper turned rocker and 56-date Mainstream Sellout Tour, slated for August 2, 4, 6, 7, and 9. 10, 11 and 13 (photo 13 July)

‘Congratulations!’ Travis will then compete for the best alternative trophy at the MTV Video Music Awards, taking place August 28 at the New Jersey Prudential Center in Newark.

Who will win? Barker (pictured April 6) has been nominated as artist in Willow and Avril Lavigne’s duet Grow, but he will be up against MGK (née Colson Baker), who is nominated for his song Emo Girl featuring Willow

Travis has just become a stepfather to the 43-year-old founder of Poosh’s three children – son Mason, 12; daughter Penelope, 10; and son Reign, 7 – from her on/off nine-year relationship with Talentless CEO Scott Disick, which ended in 2015.

Barker and Kardashian tied the knot in three wedding ceremonies – April 4, May 15 and May 22 – after a whirlwind romance of 16 months.

The SoCal native’s wedding and IVF baby travel were all captured for the second season of The Kardashians, which premieres September 22 on Hulu.

Half-sisters: The Blink-182 alum is also a spring of 16-year-old daughter Alabama Luella (R, pictured July 9) and 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya (L) from his on/off three-year marriage to Miss USA 1995 Shanna Moakler, which ended in 2008