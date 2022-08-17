Travis Barker shows off sprawl of tattoos as he models black overalls while stepping out in LA

<!–

Travis Barker showed his proliferation of tattoos when he was spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old drummer, who rose to fame as part of Blink-182, wore a plain white t-shirt with bare arms during his last performance.

He saw him emerge from his car in black overalls and sunglasses to ward off the California rays.

Travis, who married his second wife Kourtney Kardashian earlier this year, was able to catch a glimpse of chatting on the phone.

He recently returned to Los Angeles after a string of tour dates, being joined by Kourtney, who referred to herself as his “tour woman.”

Kourtney posted a romantic Instagram photo over the weekend of himself and Travis in silhouette, kissing backstage at a performance in Indianapolis.

During their time on the road, she uploaded a series of photos showing herself at Travis’ side as they flashed from town to town.

Travis appeared to be in good health this week after a pancreatitis anxiety that landed him in the hospital for a week earlier this month.

While in hospital, Travis wrote on Instagram that his “life-threatening” illness was caused by a polyp removal “in a very sensitive area” during an endoscopy.

Kourtney reposted Travis’ statement, thanking God “for healing my husband” after the “scary and emotional week” they had.

The couple had a drunken wedding at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on April 1, after walking the red carpet together for the Grammys earlier that night.

They exchanged vows in front of an Elvis impersonator – only to find that the marriage was not legally binding, as they had failed to obtain the required papers before rushing to the ceremony.

“Kravis” entered into a civil wedding in Santa Barbara the following month, then flew to Italy for a wedding weekend in Portofino.

The bride was decked out in a lavish Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown as she tied the knot with Travis at historic Castello Brown.

Over the weekend, Kourtney poured out a happy 64th birthday to Domenico Dolce, who is half of Dolce & Gabbana.

“I will forever cherish all the moments when you designed my wedding dress, the endless smile and your vision and because you made me feel like a princess,” she said on Instagram. “I love you and hope you have the most magical birthday!”