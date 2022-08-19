Travis Barker reveals he has COVID-19… months after being hospitalized with ‘serve’ pancreatitis

<!–

Travis Barker revealed he tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, just two months after being hospitalized for a ‘life-threatening’ bout of pancreatitis.

While announcing the news to his more than seven million Instagram followers, the 46-year-old rock star shared a shirtless photo of himself drumming in a dimly lit room.

“Covid sucks,” the father of two, who is currently touring with Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour, captioned the snap. “I’d rather play the drums.”

At this time, neither Machine Gun Kelly nor Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, have posted whether they also contracted the highly contagious disease.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old Poosh founder shared multiple photos of herself “backstage” with her husband as they held hands at one of the tour stops in Cleveland, Ohio.

In June, Kardashian revealed she had contracted the virus for the second time, the same month her husband revealed his pancreatitis was caused by a polyp removal “in a very sensitive area” during an endoscopy.

At the time, Kardashian reposted Barker’s Instagram story, adding her own feelings, thanking God “for healing my husband” after the “scary and emotional week” they had.

“I went for an endoscopy on Monday and felt great. But after dinner I got excruciating pain and I’ve been hospitalized ever since,” Travis wrote.

‘During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed in a very sensitive area, usually treated by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.’

The Blink-182 drummer added: “I am so very grateful that I am now much better with intensive treatment,” and concluded the message with a praying hands emoji.

Kourtney, meanwhile, wrote: “Oh, what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went together for a routine endoscopy and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

She continued: “I am so thankful to God for healing my husband, for all your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and grateful.’

The reality star added: “I am so grateful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such great care of my husband and me during our stay.”

In a follow-up post, she wrote, “It’s crazy how sometimes words can never really express the gratitude or feelings I’ve had inside of me.”

A source told E! that Kourtney tried to stay positive while staying by his side at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

The source added: ‘He was in extreme pain yesterday and he and Kourtney were both very concerned. It was so bad he could barely walk.’