Travis Barker plants a kiss on wife Kourtney Kardashian’s image on a public poster for her show

Travis Barker Friday kissed an image of his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, on a public poster advertising the new season of her Hulu show, The Kardashians.

The 46-year-old Grammy Award winner was seen on the Instagram story of his wife, 43, planting a sweet kiss on her photo.

Kourtney also added a quote of her beauty explaining his display of affection despite the possibility of picking up germs from the public display: “I don’t care how gross that is, that’s my wife.”

The father of two has played drums on Machine Gun Kelly’s European Mainstream Sellout Tour and is joined by his wife along the way.

The couple shares photos of their lives on the road through Europe.

Although restrictions have been lifted in many countries, we are still experiencing a global Covid pandemic. One of the most common ways to become infected is by touching a public surface and then touching their nose, mouth, or eyes.

On Friday, Kourtney showed off her toned legs while backstage when her husband performed in Frankfurt, Germany.

Kardashian wore a very short, fitted black dress under an oversized denim jacket with a backstage yoke around her neck as she posed for a selfie captioned, “Fell in love with the girl at the rock show.”

She was in a men’s room with a urinal behind her.

In another photo she shared, the reality star and her new husband seemed closer than ever as they kissed near the stage equipment before the concert started.

Last month at a concert in Cleveland, Ohio, the rapper/rocker delivered a performance fans won’t soon forget as he strummed around the stadium and sustained his second bloodied facial injury.

This comes after Kourtney revealed in a Wall Street Journal interview that she is stopping her IVF journey with Travis.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kourtney said.

On Thursday, Kourtney showed off her flawless physique in a tiny black bikini as she bounced on a trampoline.

The beauty shared a fitness strategy with her 198 million Instagram followers who wrote, “Bounce on a trampoline for 20 minutes burns the same calories as running for 30 minutes + it depuffs!”