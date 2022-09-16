Travis Barker is every bit the rocker as he sports The Cramps T-Shirt on coffee run in Calabasas

Travis Barker played the role of supportive husband to his new wife Kourtney Kardashian on their trip back East for the debut of her Boohoo collection at New York Fashion Week.

Now back in his adopted Los Angeles hometown of Calabasas, the Blink-182 drummer took a short break from his workday to make a pit stop at Blue Bottle Coffee for a pick-me-up in the form of four cups of joe.

Distracted by what appeared to be a business conversation, the Southern California native walked to the store from his parked car, holding his phone close to his face as he spoke.

Pick-me-up: Travis Barker, 46, was talking on the phone almost the entire time as he walked to Blue Bottle Coffee in the Calabasas-area of ​​Los Angeles on Thursday

Barker, 46, looked rocker cool in faded black jeans with matching Vans sneakers and a red t-shirt with the psychobilly rock band The Cramps logo on the front.

He wore a thick silver necklace and a black cap that covered most of the tattoos on his head.

But by wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt, his abundance of body ink down both arms, hands and neck was easily visible to the casual passerby.

Rocker approved: The blink-182 drummer stepped out on his coffee run in black jeans with Vans sneakers and a red t-shirt with the psychobilly band The Cramps logo on the front

Fashion Week Visit: Barker was in Manhattan to support his wife Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo fashion show during New York Fashion Week, which just ended on Thursday

Camera eye: The cameras were never far away during the couple’s time in New York

After he made his purchase, the rocker headed back out toward his vehicle, and again he was seen with his phone.

Although Barker has collaborated with a range of different artists, whether live on stage or in the recording studio, including producing, his main musical endeavor was Blink-182.

There has been a lot of chatter around the band in recent weeks and months, leading some fans to hope they’ll be back on the road again soon with original co-vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge.

The band has been sidelined since vocalist-bassist Mark Hoppus was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in April 2021.

Fashion statement: The acclaimed drummer made his own fashion statement when he and his wife attended the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during NYFW

Rockin’ out; Barker got to jam on the drums during New York Fashion Week

Around the time of his grueling chemotherapy treatment, DeLonge, Barker, and Hoppus all gathered in the same room, a first in over five years, and fences seemingly repaired.

“It’s actually better than it used to be,” the All The Small Things musician told People of their meetings, adding, “There was no agenda. There were no lasting resentments. It felt very much back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

In the wake of those “ruthless” chemo sessions, Hoppus was declared cancer-free last September.

The old trio’s new connection has left many fans thinking they’ll be getting back together, which could mean current co-vocalist and guitarist Matt Skiba would drop out of the band.

Standout pose: Barker shared a few images from his photoshoot for his upcoming cover story for Hunger Magazine: The Celebrity Issue

Cover boy: The Hunger celebrity magazine will feature an assortment of photos of Barker

Passionate: The hot and heavy couple snuggled up for their flight back home to LA

So far, there has been no official announcement, but there are signs that DeLonge will rejoin the group after a seven-year absence.

“I’ll continue to write music and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is,” said Hoppus, 50, when asked about the state of Blink-182. ‘I have high hopes for the future. I’m just damn happy to be here.”

As for Skiba, he was asked if he was still playing Blink-182 in an Instagram post, to which he replied, “Your guess is as good as mine.”

While admitting his status was uncertain, Skiba did add that he was “very proud” and “grateful” for his time at Blink-182.

Speaking of reunion: There has been talk of original Blink-182 co-singer-guitarist Ton DeLonge (left) rejoining the band after seemingly mending fences with the boys while Mark Hoppus was undergoing “cruel” chemotherapy treatments after his cancer diagnosis in April 2021; the former trio can be seen in 2012, three years before DeLonge left the band