Travis Barker cuts a casual figure while taking daughter Alabama to lunch in LA

Travis Barker kept it casual as he took his daughter Alabama, 16, to lunch on Wednesday.

The Blink-182 drummer also wore a black t-shirt and skinny black jeans during the outing.

He walked in simple black sneakers with a white trim at the bottom.

He added a pair of thick silver chains wrapped around his heavily tattooed neck.

Travis’ daughter Alabama, 16, wore a black sweater with the hood pulled over her blond hair.

Leaving the sweater open, she revealed a black polo shirt and gray skirt underneath.

She sipped a matcha green tea as the pair made their way through the parking lot.

Barker’s appearance came the same day Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she initially rejected his romantic advances.

It wasn’t until the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s therapist stepped in and encouraged her to go out with the drummer that she decided to give Barker a shot.

Now the 43-year-old reality TV star and musician are happily married and enjoying their blended family. Together they have six children.

The two were old friends who lived in the same Calabasas neighborhood. Their children often went out together and that brought them closer together.

But when Barker started asking the pin-up on dates, she backed off.

The brunette beauty – who has Mason, 12, Penelope, ten, and Reign, seven, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – told the Not Skinny But Not Fat Apple’s Apple Podcast: ‘He would ask me to eat sushi or vegan sushi of course… he would ask me to go to the movies.

‘I could never go. I could never do it,’ she remarked.

‘And [the therapist] was like, “Why? You know, he sounds like a good father.”‘

Barker has children Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. And he is also the parents of Atianna De La Hoya, whose parents are Shanna and Oscar De La Hoya.

But Kourtney wasn’t ready to get frisky with the rocker: I just thought, “But what if he tried to kiss me or what if he held my hand or what if?” Kourtney said on the podcast.

Finally, Kourtney listened to her therapist and saw a movie with Travis, which led to their romance.