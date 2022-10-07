Traveller is spotted wearing an 'unfortunate' outfit at the airport that made her look nude

<!–

One traveler shared the awkward moment when she fooled hundreds into thinking she was parading around naked after an unfortunate blunder in the holiday wardrobe.

Sal, from London, shared a video on a joint TikTok account with her boyfriend about her funny ‘travel mistake’ where she chose innocent skin-colored leggings for the trip.

“Not my girlfriend who wears these leggings to the airport and everyone thinks she’s naked,” her friend wrote.

The video showed Sal walking across the airport in light peach leggings that blended into her skin.

Her boyfriend, Scott, explained the ordeal where fellow passengers mistook Sal for being naked from the waist down.

“Probably not the best choice for airport gear,” he said.

He also added that while it might not look too bad on video, the pants looked “more naked” in real life.

“The people we traveled with thought she wasn’t wearing pants,” he said.

Thousand joined in on the joke, mocking Sal’s ultimately harmless but funny mistake.

“I have a similar pair and my mom thought I wasn’t wearing pants either!” said one.

“A matching beige top would have had her arrested,” another joked.