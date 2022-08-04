Traveller fined thousands for bringing McDonalds meal from Bali to Australia, foot and mouth disease

He was criticized for bringing food that could cause foot-and-mouth disease

An Australian traveler has been fined heftyly for failing to report ‘two McDonald’s egg and beef sausage McMuffins after bringing them in from Bali.

While the Australian government was cracking down on foot-and-mouth disease, on arrival from Bali in Australia, the traveler did not report the McMuffins and was fined $2,664.

Biosecurity detector dog Zinta managed to track down the contraband at Darwin airport.

A traveler has bought what has been devised as the most expensive McDonald’s meal ever after being fined thousands of dollars for trying to bring two McMuffins from Bali to Australia

Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Secretary Murray Watt criticized the traveler for bringing in food that could carry the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease.

“This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger has ever had, this fine is twice as expensive as a plane ticket to Bali, but I don’t feel sorry for people who choose not to obey Australia’s strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you’re going to get caught. said Murray Watt.

“Australia is FMD free and we want it to stay that way,” he added.

What is foot and mouth disease? It is a highly contagious and contagious ‘zoonotic’ disease that infects cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and deer with blisters, they salivate and salivate

The meat of infected animals is not safe to eat

Export from any country with an infection is prohibited

Milk production stops because people can get the disease from drinking milk

Healthy animals should be killed and burned in a quarantine zone

The disease was discovered in Indonesia in May 2022 and has spread to Bali

Humans can spread the disease through contact with animals, including on shoes, belts and luggage

The estimated threat to the Australian economy is $80 billion

More than six million cattle had to be destroyed in an outbreak in the UK in 2001

In recent weeks, biosecurity at airports across Australia has increased as the threat of foot-and-mouth disease mounts.

Indonesia has been battling the spread of the disease for months and the virus was also recently discovered in Bali, a holiday hotspot for Australian travelers.

The agricultural sector has warned that if foot-and-mouth disease were transported to Australia from irresponsible travelers, it could cost the livestock industry $80 billion over the next decade as the country loses its foot-and-mouth title.

Mr Watt previously said there would be an immediate three-day halt to livestock transport if the disease were to invade Australia.

“The reason this would be such a devastating blow is that the rest of the world would treat Australia as a country with foot-and-mouth disease, which would shut down our livestock export industry overnight,” he said. against ABC.

“But there is a comprehensive plan that has been developed over several years between federal and state governments on how we manage outbreaks (including) motion controls.”

“I am confident that Australia’s leading biosecurity system will serve us very well in resisting this outbreak that is coming.”

An outbreak could cost the economy up to $80 billion and affect most Australians by raising the prices of everything from a cup of coffee in the morning to a takeout burger and the weekly grocery.