Traveller clashes with smokers at Sydney Airport

An enraged traveler has broken out into a group of smokers blatantly puffing in a smoke-free zone outside Sydney Airport.

The non-smoker was apparently walking through the doors of Australia’s busiest passenger terminals on Thursday night when he encountered a man holding a cigarette just yards away from a sign telling them not to.

‘Would you please put out your cigarette? There’s a no smoking sign there,’ said the traveler.

The defiant smoker replied, “No, I don’t.”

A no smoking sign is clearly visible meters away from one of the smokers (pictured)

Another person hanging out in the smoking area can be heard in the background asking the person filming to let the smoker smoke.

The camera then turns to show two other men, who are not smoking, but appear to have just finished.

“I’m ready man,” one smoker insists. However, the main smoker ignored the man’s pleas.

The man has since posted the footage online and tagged authorities including Sydney Airport, NSW Health, NSW Police and Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant hoping they will take action.

“What good is a smoke-free space if you just let those idiots blow smoke in the public’s face?” he smoked.

‘Not a guard in sight. No doubt you have cameras everywhere. Pick up your act.’

Two men appeared to have just finished their cigarettes in a smoke-free zone

Sydney Airport has vowed to ensure that smokers follow the rules.

“This is not happening,” an airport spokesperson said.

“We will be working with NSW Health to ensure that people adhere to the smoking ban and are aware of designated smoking areas at the airport.”

It is illegal in NSW to smoke within four meters of a pedestrian entrance or exit of a public building.

On its website, the airport said: “NSW health inspectors are responsible for enforcement and can impose fines of $550 on people who fail to comply with the drawer.

‘Smoking is not allowed in the airport terminals.

‘To accommodate smokers, we provide smoking areas outside our terminals. If you smoke, please ensure that you use the designated smoking areas and do not smoke in the marked non-smoking areas.’