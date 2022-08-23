Traveling nurse charged with murdering veteran after administering shot of ‘something special’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A nurse in Kentucky has been arrested for allegedly wrongfully killing a 97-year-old World War II after she allegedly administered a sedative she said was “something special” and turned off his oxygen monitoring device.

Eyvette Hunter, 52, was charged Monday with murder in the death of James Morris, a patient she treated while working at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky on April 30.

A complaint filed with the Kentucky Board of Nursing, which stripped Hunter of her nursing license Monday, reveals the events leading up to Morris’s death, which police called the “immediate result” of Hunter’s actions.

Hunter treated Morris when he became “agitated and aggressive,” which led Hunter to contact a doctor and a nurse practitioner for medication to calm him down, but her requests were denied.

Eyvette Hunter admitted to administering the strong sedative and was determined to tamper with her patient’s oxygen device so the alarm wouldn’t go off

James Morris, 97, was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War and died May 5 after complications from the Lorazepam that Hunter allegedly administered illegally.

Baptist Heath Lexington said ‘out of respect for the family and as this is a criminal case we cannot talk about the investigation after Hunter’s arrest’

The nurse then picked up a vial of lorazepam intended for another patient and administered it to Morris.

Lorazepam is used to slow brain activity and induce relaxation, but severe breathing problems are a known side effect.

When another employee saw what happened and asked Hunter what she had given Morris, she replied “something special.”

When they put Morris back to bed, he became sedated and the other co-worker again asked Hunter what she’d given him, to which she replied “something special.”

Another nurse then noted that Morris was having trouble breathing, and the suspension order concluded that Hunter had turned off or lowered the veteran’s oxygen saturation machine so the alarm wouldn’t go off.

While nurses were able to stabilize Morris’s oxygen levels, he eventually developed aspiration pneumonia from the effects of the sedative, meaning food entered his lungs or airways.

Hunter admitted to administering the drug without authorization, and Morris was released from hospice on May 3 and died on May 5.

The traveling nurse was discharged from the hospital on the day of the incident, and Baptist Health released a statement following her arrest.

“We have learned that a former nurse at our hospital has been arrested under criminal charges. The nurse has not worked here since April 30. The nurse has been discharged and reported to the Kentucky Board of Nursing,” the statement said.

“The hospital has fully cooperated with the police investigation. Patient care and safety are always our top priorities. Out of respect for the family and because this is a criminal case, we cannot talk about the investigation,” the hospital continues.

Hunter is currently held on a $100,000 bond.

In addition to being a veteran of two wars, Morris is remembered in his obituary as a “great man.”