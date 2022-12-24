Travelers rave about Motel Molly luxury boutique accommodation in Mollymook, near Sydney

A retro-style pastel building just yards from the beach hides a gorgeous, newly opened motel that Australian travelers love.

Located in Mollymook on the south coast of New South Wales, just over three hours from Sydney and two hours and forty minutes from Canberra, the beachfront Motel Molly offers guests a peaceful, luxurious stay in stylish surroundings.

With gelato-like hues, colorful patterned tiles and curved accents, the 16-room boutique property exudes sophisticated coastal style through its Instagram-worthy design inspired by Mediterranean towns in the Amalfi, Portofino and Cinque Terre.

The ultra-luxury spa suites feature a Moroccan-inspired sunken bath adjacent to the bedroom, while other rooms have private balconies overlooking the scenic natural surroundings of the coastal town.

Each room is decorated with designer furniture, Smeg appliances, handmade tiles and glamorous touches from Le Labo Santal’s 26 scented candles to bespoke shower products and even plush bathrobes.

Guests can check in at the open-air reception, lounge by the Palm Springs-style pool, rinse off in the outdoor shower, stroll through the manicured olive tree-filled gardens, or cook up their latest catch on the BBQ and outdoor kitchen. .

Just a short walk from Mollymook beach, the property is close to a range of bars, cafes and restaurants, including celebrity chef Rick Stein’s seafood restaurant Bannisters.

The result of a multi-million dollar renovation, Motel Molly was designed in collaboration with Sydney-based Knox Developments team and interior design and architecture firm Richards Stanisich.

Kirsten Stanisich, director of Richards Stanisich, said restoring the ultra-chic motel was a “fine balancing act.”

“A place of nostalgia and endless warmth, the next chapter of the motel celebrates the beauty of an Australian coastal environment while creating a new and exciting destination for locals and visitors alike,” she said.

Motel Molly opened its doors on December 1 and is already receiving five-star reviews from guests. One calls their stay “the perfect weekend getaway,” while another says it’s the “embodiment of laid-back luxury.”

Rooms include the oceanside garden suite and even a three-bedroom apartment with rates ranging from $299 to $699 per night

‘This involved designing a distinct palette that speaks to the local context in a contemporary way; soft, natural textures and muted, creamy tones elevated with intricate details and eye-catching patterns.”

“It feels like a luxury European guest house, but with Aussie beachside chill,” said a third.

Rooms include the oceanfront garden suite and even a three-bedroom apartment with rates ranging from $299 to $699 per night.