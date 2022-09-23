Travel rules for Australians heading to Japan

Japan is reopening the border for the first time in nearly two and a half years

Japan will reopen its borders for the first time in almost two and a half years in the latest easing of the country’s strict Covid restrictions.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday that the country would welcome back tourists from Sept. 7 and scrap its daily arrivals cap to jump-start its struggling economy.

Japan saw a record 31.88 million foreigners arrive on its shores in 2019, but that number dropped to just 250,000 in 2021.

Those traveling to Japan will enjoy a weak yen, which fell so low against the dollar that the Treasury Department was forced to intervene for the first time since 1998.

Tourists had been allowed in from June, but only on guided tours, which proved unpopular given the restrictions on movement.

Sir. Kishida confirmed the major change in legislation during a trip to New York to address the UN General Assembly.

“I hope many people will use it,” the Japanese prime minister told a news conference.

‘I want to support travel, entertainment and other industries that have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic.’

Those arriving in the country must be triple vaccinated or produce a negative Covid test before departure.

As of October 11, Japan hopes to have eased restrictions to the same level as the United States with visa-free travel.

Previously, people had to submit a visa application in person at an embassy or consulate, which crippled the tourism industry.

It will also initiate a domestic travel program for residents, offering discounts on transportation, admission to theme parks, and tickets to concerts and sporting events.

The program includes a payment of ¥11,000 ($77) per person for overnight stay.

Japan has recorded around 44,095 deaths from Covid – a figure much lower than other countries around the world due to its uncompromising approach to the virus.

Currently, more than 90 percent of senior residents over the age of 65 have received three doses of the vaccine.

There are no mask mandates in the country, but they are widely used in all public settings.