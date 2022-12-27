Travel Nightmare: Southwest Cancellations Affect Local Riders

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) – As the busy holiday travel period continues, it hasn’t been without its problems. One of the largest airlines in the country, Southwest Airlines, continues to experience mass cancellations across the country, affecting many passengers, including in the Capital Region.

Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?



On Tuesday, a multitude of Southwest flights to and from Albany were cancelled. Inside the main terminal building on Tuesday morning, dozens of passengers waited in a long line hoping to get answers about when they can reach their destinations.

“I hope to get there sometime this week, even if it’s on another airline,” said Stephanie Poris, who was trying to fly to Florida on Southwest.

Southwest has been plagued with cancellations in recent days, with more than 70% of flights canceled on Monday and more than 60% on Tuesday, with additional disruptions expected in the coming days.

Government to investigate Southwest cancellations that stranded flyers



Many arrived at the Albany airport on Tuesday to speak directly with an airline representative to try to rebook on a later flight.

“I actually called earlier this morning and they said the best thing to do was go to the airport,” said Poris, who then tried to rebook his flight to the Sunshine State on another airline.

Others, including Dorita Nobles, have to wait days until they can return home. She is visiting her family for the holidays and she was supposed to fly in from Albany on Monday, instead she will be in the area until at least January 2nd.

Massive storm death toll rises, flight delays continue across country



She said she spent hours at the airport Monday before her flight was finally cancelled. Now in the area for the new year, she will make the most of her extended time with her family: “We have two young grandchildren, so we are enjoying our time with them.”

But nationwide cancellations are causing others to miss out on a great opportunity.

“The earliest they can get us there is January 4, but there’s no tournament on January 4, so there’s no point in us doing that,” said Allison Coleman, head coach of the Russell Sage women’s basketball team.

Flight cancelled? Experts share some tips on what to do



The team was supposed to travel to the tournament in Puerto Rico on Tuesday morning. After their flight was cancelled, they couldn’t find an alternative way to get to the island from other airports, so they called off their matchups.

“We’ve been planning this for about a year, and because we’re Division III, there are no scholarships, we raise everything,” the coach said, adding that she feels for the seniors who have already had their experiences affected by the pandemic.

During a news conference Monday in Houston, a Southwest spokesman said the airline is experiencing disruptions from the impacts of the latest winter storm, which wreaked havoc in different areas of the country.

Holiday Travel Chaos Is Coming: How To Handle It



“That has gone on to include some challenges with our flight crews, being stuck in places they shouldn’t be, along with the aircraft. At this point, we’re working to accommodate our customers as best we can.” said Jay McVay, a spokesman for the airline.

With many still looking for ways to complete their trip, the US Department of Transportation said it was concerned about the “unacceptable rate” of cancellations, in part, “the Department will examine whether the cancellations are controllable and whether Southwest is complying with your customer service.” plan.”

Affected passengers who spoke to News10 they say they were given $200 coupons as well as refunds for their canceled flights.