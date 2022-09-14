Travel manager, 33, suffering back pain and weight loss diagnosed with valley fever

A 33-year-old travel manager who suffered from debilitating chest pain and weight loss was eventually diagnosed with the life-threatening fungal infection Valley fever that is spreading across America.

Desiree Chan, who lives in Los Angeles, was struck by the pain when she got out of the bath just before New Year’s Eve in 2020. She took painkillers but her symptoms did not go away and over the next few days a mucous cough appeared making it difficult to speak and she continued to fight night sweats that kept her changing clothes.

Doctors were stunned, with tests for pneumonia, tuberculosis, HIV and others coming back negative. But in the end — during a 10-day trip to the ER — an antibody test came back positive for the yeast infection.

Valley fever is spreading in the United States thanks to climate change, with cases doubling to 20,000 per year in the past five years. It is caught by inhaling spores from disturbed soil in the American Southwest and Washington, with those who work in rural areas most at risk.

Most cases of valley fever are mild, with patients having symptoms that resolve within a few weeks.

But up to one in ten infections with the disease — caused by the fungus Coccidioides — become serious and take months to clear. At this time, nodules form in the lungs and patients are afflicted with chest pain, weight loss and fever.

In rare cases, the fungal infection can be fatal.

People with weakened immune systems, diabetes who are pregnant, or are of black or Filipino background are most at risk.

There is no cure, with treatment instead relying on early diagnosis to quickly curb symptoms. Infected patients cannot pass the fungus on to others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people in areas where valley fever is present should avoid breathing dust.

Staying indoors during dust storms, avoiding gardening and digging, and using indoor air filtration are other ways to prevent the disease.

Surveillance suggests that about 20,000 people get the disease each year, although most cases are mild.

But experts warn that many cases likely go undiagnosed due to a lack of awareness among physicians, meaning they don’t test for the disease.