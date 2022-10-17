Travel experts review THREE classes simultaneously on a Singapore Airlines A350

Singapore Airlines was recently named the world’s second best airline at the Oscars of the aviation industry, the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022. But how does it fare when time is against the crew of a fast flight? This eye opening video reveals everything.

It shows travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK) – plus a special guest, the Czech YouTuber Adam Mach – simultaneously review economy, premium economy and business class on a Singapore Airlines long-haul A350 flying a remarkable new short-haul route between Barcelona and Milan.

Despite the short flight time, reviewers are charmed by the airline’s prompt service and comfort levels, with economy racking up points for its ‘lovely’ free food, premium economy for its ‘peaceful’ layout and business class for its high-quality accessories. But there are a few wrinkles, from an ‘underwhelming’ meal in business class to a ‘thin’ carpet in premium economy. Read on for more…

BUSINESS CLASS

The Points Guy UK team flew together with Singapore Airlines on an A350 flight between Barcelona and Milan. Liam Spencer (pictured) tested the business-class seat

Liam Spencer enjoyed the luck of the draw with TPG paying £312 for his Business Class seat – 15A.

He was impressed with it and described it as ‘extremely comfortable’. He revealed: ‘I enjoyed its unique design compared to other business class products.’

However, he admitted that it ‘could have been a bit more comfortable’ when folded out into a bed, with the horizontal configuration ‘a bit too firm for my taste’. Also, the footwell was “quite narrow”, meaning his feet were “at quite an awkward angle in the fully flat position”.

The food was another low point.

He explained: ‘The meal itself was unfortunately a little disappointing for business class. There weren’t many options to choose from, so I chose a smoked salmon and cream cheese sandwich. It was by no means inedible, just underwhelming.’

On a more positive note, the accessories that came with the seat – ‘from bedding and cushions to the noise-cancelling headphones’ – were ‘of the highest quality’.

Liam stated: ‘Singapore Airlines ensured that all amenities were of the premium quality you would expect on a business trip.’

Above is Liam with a smoked salmon and cream cheese sandwich which did not impress. “It was by no means inedible, just underwhelming,” he said

Liam’s meal was “unfortunately a little disappointing for business class”

It didn’t take long for Liam to receive a glass of Champagne after boarding

The crew was also of high quality.

Liam said: ‘[They] handed me a glass of Champagne shortly after sitting down, and were attentive and friendly throughout. I was impressed with how quickly they were able to serve and clear a full meal service on this hop.’

Additionally, it took only 25 seconds for a crew member to respond after he pressed his flight attendant call button.

Overall, Liam gave the experience a thumbs up. “It was a thrill to fly such a luxurious product on such a short route,” he concluded.

PREMIUM ECONOMY

Czech YouTuber Adam Mach tested Premium Economy. Above, he unwraps his meal on board – a ham and cheese croissant

Adam Mach was in Premium Economy where TPG splashed £150 on seat 33K.

It was the first time the YouTuber had flown in this class of cabin – and he was pleasantly surprised by the experience.

He said: ‘It really surprised me what an upgrade it actually was from regular economy.

‘The three-row mini cabin provided enough intimacy to have a peaceful flight.

‘My seat was really comfortable, wide enough and laid back well too. Along with a raised footrest, comfortable enough even for extra long flights, which the aircraft also operates on a daily basis. A fantastic place.’

As for the service, it was ‘quick’ – it only took 29 seconds for a flight attendant to appear once he had pressed his bell.

Adam found the service to be ‘quick’ – it took just 29 seconds for a crew member to appear once he pressed his flight attendant call button

A niggle for Adam was a blanket that was on the thin side

Any downsides? Just a couple.

Adam said that while his pillow was ‘huge’, the blanket was on the thin side. And he had “wanted a bit more of Singapore Airlines’ supposedly brilliant catering”, noting that as the flight was short, he only got a ham and cheese croissant and it was “a bit dry”.

Despite these drawbacks, Adam’s overall experience was positive. ‘It was a really nice flight. Really great,’ he declared.

ECONOMY

Nicky Kelvin, Head of TPG UK, Finance Wing. Above is his ‘big comfortable seat’

Nicky said: ‘I was able to stretch myself in a way that is never normally possible in Europe’

Nicky with her free Diet Coke on the flight

Nicky Kelvin, head of TPG UK, drew the short straw and paid £76 for seat 45K in economy.

While the flight was “similarly priced to other airlines, even the low-cost options”, he said it included “free food, a big comfortable seat, a spacious cabin and in-flight entertainment”.

He found that because the cabin was ‘so big’ it meant there were seats available next to him. “I was able to stretch out in a way that is never normally possible in Europe,” he said.

Nicky had picked up a free pair of Singapore Airlines headphones when he boarded and was surprised by the sound quality when he tried them out. ‘What a pair of free headphones in economy these [were] actually really well,’ he admitted.

What about the service?

Nicky’s meal, a packed egg sandwich, turned out to be ‘a nice little snack’

Nicky said that although the flight was short, the crew hit the mark and a flight attendant appeared just 36 seconds after he had rung the bell.

“The Singapore Airlines crew were able to deliver a real experience and taste of what a long-haul flight with the airline would have been like,” revealed Nicky.

The refreshments were another highlight.

His meal, a packaged egg sandwich, turned out to be ‘a nice little snack’. He also received a free Diet Coke.

Summarizing his flight, he stated: ‘For an economy product at such a low price point and within Europe, this experience was second to none.’

Nicky, Liam and Adam at Barcelona Airport before their flight to Milan