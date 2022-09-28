Travel experts review ALL FOUR classes on a British Airways Boeing 777 flight – simultaneously

British Airways is the 11th best airline in the world according to the Oscars of Aviation.

It got the impressive ranking of the highly respected Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 – but why? This one fascinating video sums it up very nicely. It documents a journey that four travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK) made simultaneously on a single BA Boeing 777 flight between London Heathrow Terminal 5 and Washington DC, with each person occupying a different class of cabin – economy, premium economy, business class and first class.

The reviewers have all praised their seats, praising economy for its legroom, premium economy for its comfort, business class for its privacy and first class for five-star dining. But there was criticism, from “dry chicken” to “poor quality headphones.” Read on for more…

FIRST CLASS

Ben Smithson had the tedious task of putting BA’s premium cab to the test

Furthest at the pointed end of the plane was Ben Smithson, while TPG UK paid 68,000 Avios, plus £545 for seat 1K.

He was very impressed with his suite, revealing: ‘It was a markedly improved experience over British Airways’ business class and overall much better than I expected.

‘The food, from presentation to assortment and taste, was really fine dining. I’d love to have this served in a five-star London hotel.”

Ben (above) said of first class: ‘It was a markedly improved experience over British Airways’ business class’

Beforehand, he was able to relax in the ultra-exclusive Concorde Room lounge, which he described as ‘an airy, bright space in which to enjoy a glass of vintage champagne while escaping the crowds in the terminal below’.

On the other hand, he said the seat “needs a sliding door to give it privacy” and that the entertainment screen was “old, clunky and quite low resolution.”

BUSINESS CLASS

BA’s business class (Club World in BA marketing language) ‘Club Suite’ was put to the test by Liam Spencer (above)

TPG UK has looted 50,000 Avios from its vaults, plus £545, for 15K business class seat

Liam said of the business class food (above): ‘Everything delicious, from the starter to the main course to the afternoon tea. I chose the chicken tikka masala for lunch after a recommendation from the cabin crew and it turned out to be the best curry I’ve ever eaten on a plane’

Liam loved his Club Suite seat but said ‘it could have been wider’

BA’s business class (Club World in BA marketing language) ‘Club Suite’ was put to the test by Liam Spencer, TPG UK, who raided 50,000 Avios from its vaults, plus £545, for seat 15K.

Liam had a great time and told MailOnline Travel: ‘This was one of the most spacious business class seats I’ve flown in. The fully closing door ensures total privacy and was the real star of the product. The Club Suite cabin felt incredibly fresh, modern and clean.”

He also loved the food – ‘all delicious from the starter to the main course to the afternoon tea’. He added: ‘I chose the chicken tikka masala for lunch after a recommendation from the cabin crew and it turned out to be the best curry I’ve ever eaten on a plane.’

Any negative aspects to the trip? A few niggles, it turns out.

He said, “The Club Suite bed could have been more comfortable and wider. The bedding itself was fine, but the footwell was quite narrow. My Club Suite ticket gave me access to British Airways business class lounges on Heathrow T5. This isn’t a bad place to relax before your flight, but it is a bit behind other business lounges in the same terminal in terms of comfort, design and dining options.’

PREMIUM ECONOMY

Head of Points Guy UK Nicky Kelvin gave BA’s premium economy (‘World Traveler Plus’) cabin a spin

Nicky said of his chair: “[It] was very spacious and comfortable and the smaller cabin gave an extra sense of privacy’

Eating in premium economy? ‘Yummy’

Head of Points Guy UK Nicky Kelvin gave BA’s premium economy (“World Traveler Plus”) cabin a spin and praised his experience, which cost his website 26,000 Avios, plus £390.

He said: ‘The seat was very spacious and comfortable and the smaller cabin gave an extra sense of privacy. The food and amenities were a real upgrade from economy and closer to what is offered in business class. The food was served on good crockery and was very tasty and the meal was big enough to satisfy any appetite.’

Any negatives? Nicky added: ‘Although the seat was very comfortable for a day flight and has a decent backrest, I would still find it very difficult to sleep in this seat on a night flight.’

ECONOMY

At the very back of the flight (economy/’World Traveller’) was Maren Gimnes (above, tried to sleep)

Maren’s seat was 37A. It cost 13,000 Avios and £290

Maren liked getting a whole bottle of wine with her meal but said the meat was ‘very dry’

Maren was not impressed with the economy headphones

At the very back of the flight (economy/’World Traveller’) was Maren Gimnes, with her ticket for seat 37A costing 13,000 Avios and £290.

The ups for her? ‘Great and friendly crew with fast and efficient service’ was ‘up’ No.1.

This was followed by ‘plenty of legroom’ and a pleasant seat design.

She added: ‘The comfort blanket was a lot bigger than I’m used to on long-haul flights and I was surprised at how many snacks we got between meals. Plus, it was nice to get my own bottle of wine instead of just a glass.’

Maren’s complaints? “There was a lot of space between the seat and the torso which made it uncomfortable to rest against the window, the main course had tasty vegetables but the meat [chicken] was very dry and the headphones were of poor quality,” she said.

