Feeling burn out from work: The 10 signs you need a holiday and the top Australian hidden gems
A travel expert has revealed the 10 signs you need a holiday – from a short temper to making unhealthy choices and constant holiday ‘envy’.
Experts from travel website ParkSleepFly found that while holidays are generally a ‘want’ rather than a ‘need’, research has shown they are key to well-being and can help prevent burnout and heart disease.
And while airport delays and long-haul travel can be stressful for some, there are plenty of Australian hidden gems that will hit the travel spot in the short term.
1. You often lose your temper
Experts believe that you need a vacation if you feel like you are constantly stressed out and seem to make a bigger deal out of problems you could normally solve with ease.’
2. You make unhealthy choices
If you find yourself glued to your screen or eating poorly, it could be due to stress, fatigue and lack of motivation, indicating that you need time off.
Research shows that vacations can be very beneficial for health, preventing burnout, heart disease and other physical and mental illnesses
3. You make mistakes
If you find yourself making mistakes that you wouldn’t normally make, this could be a sign that your brain is overworked and needs a rest.
4. You can’t sleep
Poor sleep patterns are a major sign of ‘you need to make a change and take care of yourself’.
5. You neglect your personal life
If you find yourself “regularly missing family gatherings and canceling on friends,” this may be a sign that you need to take a break and rethink your work-life balance.
6. You have ‘holiday envy’
Feeling jealous and frustrated by seeing your friends’ vacation photos may be a sign that you need to get away yourself.
Why you should go home on time every day of the week
Research shows that working more than 48 hours a week is associated with significant decreases in productivity, more errors and an increased risk of mental disorders such as anxiety and depression.
Working within your core hours and taking regular breaks can actually help you be more productive at work. You will likely adopt better working methods, become better at saying no and managing your time.
Feeling better equipped to tackle life’s challenges is another benefit to a better work-life balance. You are also more likely to make healthy lifestyle choices and build and maintain healthy relationships.
Source: Beyond Blue
7. You’ve lost your spark
You probably need a vacation if you dread getting up for work and can’t ‘find the fun’ in anything.
8. Your last vacation is a distant memory
If you can’t even remember the last time you used your suitcase, it might be time to take a trip. Experts suggest at least two long trips a year.
9. Your time off is not exciting
If you’re so tired on your days off that all you can do is relax on the sofa, you may need a break.
Make your day off count: These six hidden Australian travel gems are ideal for your next vacation
1. Talia Beach rock pools, South Australia
At low tide, the sea recedes from the rocky shores of Talia Beach to reveal a series of unique natural pools with crystal clear water, perfect for a dip while enjoying the stunning coastal views.
2. Mossman Gorge, Queensland
Pictures of the picturesque Mossman Gorge, with its cascading waterfalls and rushing rapids, have been popping up all over social media as travel-hungry Australians flock to the area in droves.
3. Pemberton Pools, Western Australia
Pemberton Pool was built in the 1920s for timber workers’ families to escape the heat of the West Australian sun.
4. Karloo Pool, New South Wales
After a moderate hike, visitors are rewarded with the refreshing waters of the Karloo Pools near Heathcote in the Royal National Park less than an hour south of the Sydney CBD.
5. Bunda Cliffs, South Australia
Adventure seekers claim to have found the perfect free campsite on the ‘edge of Australia’.
Stretching 100 km between the Nullarbor Plain in Western Australia and the Great Australian Bight in South Australia, the Bunda Cliffs are the longest continuous line of sea cliffs in the world.
6. Flinders Island, Tasmania
Flinders Island is one of the country’s best kept secrets due to its raw, isolated and devastatingly beautiful natural landscape with plenty of adventure for the whole family to enjoy.