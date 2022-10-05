Feeling burn out from work: The 10 signs you need a holiday and the top Australian hidden gems

FEMAIL has compiled a list of the top six hidden gems you should visit

A travel expert has revealed the 10 signs that you need a holiday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A travel expert has revealed the 10 signs you need a holiday – from a short temper to making unhealthy choices and constant holiday ‘envy’.

Experts from travel website ParkSleepFly found that while holidays are generally a ‘want’ rather than a ‘need’, research has shown they are key to well-being and can help prevent burnout and heart disease.

And while airport delays and long-haul travel can be stressful for some, there are plenty of Australian hidden gems that will hit the travel spot in the short term.

A travel expert has revealed the 10 signs you need a holiday, including sleeping poorly, making unhealthy choices and having a short temper

1. You often lose your temper

Experts believe that you need a vacation if you feel like you are constantly stressed out and seem to make a bigger deal out of problems you could normally solve with ease.’

2. You make unhealthy choices

If you find yourself glued to your screen or eating poorly, it could be due to stress, fatigue and lack of motivation, indicating that you need time off.

Research shows that vacations can be very beneficial for health, preventing burnout, heart disease and other physical and mental illnesses

Vote When was the last time you took a vacation? Within three months 3 votes

Within 6 months 0 votes

Within 12 months 0 votes

Over a year ago 5 votes

3. You make mistakes

If you find yourself making mistakes that you wouldn’t normally make, this could be a sign that your brain is overworked and needs a rest.

4. You can’t sleep

Poor sleep patterns are a major sign of ‘you need to make a change and take care of yourself’.

5. You neglect your personal life

If you find yourself “regularly missing family gatherings and canceling on friends,” this may be a sign that you need to take a break and rethink your work-life balance.

6. You have ‘holiday envy’

Feeling jealous and frustrated by seeing your friends’ vacation photos may be a sign that you need to get away yourself.

Why you should go home on time every day of the week Research shows that working more than 48 hours a week is associated with significant decreases in productivity, more errors and an increased risk of mental disorders such as anxiety and depression. Working within your core hours and taking regular breaks can actually help you be more productive at work. You will likely adopt better working methods, become better at saying no and managing your time. Feeling better equipped to tackle life’s challenges is another benefit to a better work-life balance. You are also more likely to make healthy lifestyle choices and build and maintain healthy relationships. Source: Beyond Blue

7. You’ve lost your spark

You probably need a vacation if you dread getting up for work and can’t ‘find the fun’ in anything.

8. Your last vacation is a distant memory

If you can’t even remember the last time you used your suitcase, it might be time to take a trip. Experts suggest at least two long trips a year.

9. Your time off is not exciting

If you’re so tired on your days off that all you can do is relax on the sofa, you may need a break.