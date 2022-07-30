Traumatised mothers of Russian soldiers say sons who refuse to fight are being held in torture pits

Maksim Kochetkov is held captive in a penal colony 6000 miles from his home on an island near Japan – one of the increasing numbers of Russian troops who are prisoners of war in a war they don’t want to fight.

The 20-year-old is being punished for defying Vladimir Putin’s order to attack Ukraine — as are thousands of other Russian soldiers, often recruited from remote and poorer parts of Russia.

His plight underscores last week’s claim by defense officials in the United States that there are “increased signs of discipline and morale problems in the Russian military.”

Russian soldier Maksim Kochetkov, 20, pictured before being held captive in a penal colony 6,000 miles from home after refusing to follow Vladimir Putin’s orders to attack Ukraine

This has been confirmed by reports in the Russian media, including one that traced 1,793 soldiers, such as Maksim, who refused to fight.

It found that many are being held by Kremlin-affiliated mercenaries in overcrowded basements and “torture pits” in Luhansk, a region that seceded from Ukraine in 2014 after being seized by pro-Moscow separatists.

Russian officials, struggling to replenish the battle lines five months after their invasion, are trying to intimidate the refusers into tearing up their resignation letters and returning to the front lines.

Verska, an independent Russian news channel, found at least 234 men held in a detention center in the city of Bryanka.

A man said his son was held in a basement with 33 others for two weeks. A woman said her son was arrested on July 12 and locked up underground without food, water or electricity.

Another father spoke of ‘torture pits’. Russian military law allows soldiers to refuse to fight, but human rights activists say commanders faced with a lack of reinforcements often ignore their demands or try to intimidate them into staying rather than agreeing to go home. return.

Refusenik soldiers are held in dark, overcrowded cellars and ‘torture pits’ in Luhansk

One soldier, among a group of 200 men who requested not to fight, said some had come home but many others were sent to Bryanka’s basements or forced back to the front lines.

“Maybe I’ll be able to leave without being depressed,” he said. Such refusers add to the Kremlin’s headaches as Putin struggles to replenish military units that are depleted and suffering heavy casualties along a 300-mile frontline stretching from near Kharkov in northeastern Ukraine to Kherson – now faced with a Kiev – led counter – attack in the south .

“The problem is simple: Russia needs soldiers who hold a very long line and occupy a population that doesn’t want to live under their rule, but they have a relatively small army,” said Phillips O’Brien, professor of Strategic Studies at St Andrews. University.

“If they don’t try to mobilize, the friction between the way they fight and their need for soldiers will end up being a big problem for them.”

Russian officials, struggling to replenish the battle lines five months after their invasion, are trying to bully the refusers into tearing up their resignation letters and returning to the front lines

More than 75,000 Russian soldiers, almost the size of the British army, have been killed or wounded, according to US intelligence, which frustrated their efforts to advance in the eastern Donbas region.

At the end of March, Russia admitted 1,351 deaths but has since remained silent about the number of victims – although many of those whose deaths have been confirmed by other sources come from poorer parts of the country and have been recruited from ethnic minorities.

MI6 chief Richard Moore said last week that the Kremlin would have “increasing difficulties in finding manpower and equipment in the coming weeks” and that Russia was “on the brink of running out of steam.”

He added that Putin’s soldiers were not “middle-class children” from Moscow: “These are poor children from rural parts of Russia, they come from working-class towns in Siberia, disproportionately many ethnic minorities – this is cannon fodder.”

Artyom Gorshenin was recruited from Abkhazia, an occupied part of Georgia, and entered Ukraine with his technical unit on the first day of the invasion.

Since April, the 22-year-old has been demanding release from military service. Another 81 soldiers in his unit sent similar letters but were ignored.

“The boys waited and then they got together, handed over their weapons and left the unit,” his mother Fatima said. They were told that they would be taken back to Abkhazia.

Instead, 120 soldiers were flown to the detention center in Bryanka, divided into groups of 20 and locked in cellars guarded by mercenaries, believed to be from the sinister Wagner group (a private militia group with ties to the Kremlin).

Fatima lost contact with her son at the beginning of this month. Many contracted soldiers were told before the invasion that they would conduct exercises near the border – only to find themselves in a savage war against a resourceful nation fighting for its survival and equipped with increasingly sophisticated Western weapons.

Within weeks, reports came in of some Russians refusing to fight. In March, 300 men from a unit in Dagestan laid down their weapons and left Ukraine.

Another 150 from a tank battalion in Siberia stopped in June. Mothers of the men who returned in March said their sons had not been given adequate food or uniforms, returned with frozen limbs and had to cut off “the blackened flesh” from their bodies.

Sergey Bokov, 23, left the army a month after the war after being appalled by their lack of equipment.

“Our commanders didn’t even argue with us because we weren’t the first to leave,” he told the BBC’s Russian service.

Complaints of insufficient supplies, low morale and poor planning emerged in telephone conversations allegedly made between Russian soldiers and their families and intercepted and shared by Ukrainian security forces.

Kiev took advantage of this low morale — along with rising anger at atrocities — to integrate a Legion of the Freedom of Russia, formed by anti-Putin dissidents, into its armed forces, which defense officials claimed had been set up in April. with over 100 recruits.

Now families of Russian soldiers are using social media and messaging groups to share information as they search for missing sons and husbands — a move that is sure to alarm Putin, given how mothers have successfully fomented opposition to past wars in Afghanistan and Chechnya.

More than 75,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded, according to US intelligence

A soldier’s father said his son was promised vacation and the chance to return home after three months, but instead the young soldier had been detained for more than a month after asking to leave.

Such prisoners were held in appalling conditions in “sort of pits” with “torture and the like,” he said.

Then they were accused of cowardice and betrayal of their motherland during intimidating conversations with a psychologist.

Despite this, his son and other soldiers held in Bryanka still refused to return to the front line.

“They no longer want to be covered up to their necks with the blood of their friends and officers,” the man said.