Trash hunter estimates that he made £10,000 this year 

A man who enjoys digging through other people’s trash estimates he’s made around £10,000 this year, revealing that he regularly finds hidden gems, even decorating his own home with upcycled finds.

Leonardo Urbano, 29, from Sydney, Australia, who goes by @thetrashlaywer on Instagram, scours his neighborhood in search of treasure, which he finds through people’s discarded trash and dumpsters.

The hospitality worker, who has even come across a painting worth £4,000 during his garbage adventures, gets the most pleasure from breathing new life into other people’s waste, whether for himself, to give away or to sell.

Leonardo has even managed to save luxury items, including designer handbags, expensive paintings and high-quality furniture, and wants to help reduce the amount of waste on our planet.

‘I have found many Dyson vacuum cleaners, nice TVs, game consoles, furniture, art and even a bicycle.

‘The most interesting find was a painting by a three-time finalist of the prestigious Australian portrait competition – the Archibald competition.

‘The painting is worth about’ [the equivalent of] £4,000 and I found it in someone’s bin!

‘I give stuff away because I don’t have the place to store everything and I like to help the community and reduce waste, but I sell some to pay the cost of renting vans etc.

“People look confused when they see me going through the trash, but then they realize there’s a lot to salvage.

Leonardo has managed to live a zero waste life through his garbage hunt, and the items in his household are either finds he encountered himself or donations.

He added: “I’ve been doing this for four years, but I’ve been doing it a lot more since the pandemic started.

‘I’ve made a tool library of all the tools I’ve found that anyone can use if they need to.

“One day, while taking a short walk, I stumbled upon one of my favorite street finds to date: a fantastic Mazzer coffee grinder. It was dusty, dirty and looked betrayed – it was from the 60’s.

“To my delight, the machine turned on on the first try and was able to grind coffee straight away.

“I’m planning to organize an event where free coffee will be served to all attendees and maybe there could be an exchange of unwanted small furniture, plants and books.

“The goal is to work with the council and give them a place to store all the stuff I’m giving away, and to create an exchange community where someone can pick up something they need and give something else in.” .

“The best part about saving these items from the landfill is knowing how to fix them.”