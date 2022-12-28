Trash bums should make an effort to keep Australia beautiful

The rain has finally stopped, the worst of the COVID pandemic is more or less in the past, the forest is not on fire, and Sydney can enjoy her first summer vacation in three years.

Many people will go to the city’s parks, beaches and public spaces to enjoy the beautiful days and cool summer nights.

Unfortunately, a large group of people in Bronte Beach on Christmas Day seem to have forgotten that they still need to act responsibly and think of the people around them.

Thousands of people used the beautiful grassy area and picnic facilities behind the beach on Sunday to relax and share food and drinks between dips in the water. But then they left uncleaned. Social networks showed on Monday the area strewn with plastic bags, bottles, blankets and all kinds of junk.

It’s hard to understand why the beauty of this place makes people forget basic manners. This isn’t the first time it’s been left as a dump after Christmas Day. The same thing happened in 2019 and 2020. And now, after the pandemic stopped, it has happened again.