Traore accuses Benetton team-mates of racism after they gave him a banana in club's Secret Santa

Italian rugby has been rocked by a controversy over racism after Benetton’s Guinean-born gag, Cherif Traore, revealed he was given a banana in the club’s Secret Santa.

The 28-year-old, who arrived in Italy aged seven and won 15 front row caps for the Azzurri, posted a social media post revealing the ugly episode.

He wrote: ‘Christmas is coming and as is traditional in a team, it’s Secret Santa time. Yesterday, when it was my turn, I found a banana in my present. A rotten banana in a bag of liquid.’

Cherif Traore revealed on social media that he was given a banana in the club’s Secret Santa

Traore went on to explain that the reaction of several teammates was part of what convinced him to speak out about the biased behavior he had been subjected to. my mates present laughing. Like everything is normal, I’m used to it or, rather, I’ve had to get used to it – always having to put on a good face when I hear racist jokes, to try not to hate those around me.

‘Fortunately, some comrades, mostly foreigners, tried to support me. Outside Italy such a gesture is strongly condemned.’

Treviso-based Benetton has released a statement in response to their player’s public complaint. It read: “Benetton would like to reiterate that it has always condemned any expression of racism and/or discrimination. That is not in our culture.’

The 28-year-old arrived in Italy at the age of seven and won 15 caps for the Azzurri

There was no question of any investigation into the events or any commitment to identify and punish the perpetrator.

This half-hearted response from Benetton quickly drew fierce criticism for calling for meaningful action.

Simon Zebo, wing of Munster and Ireland, wrote on Twitter, in response to Traore’s earlier social media post: ‘Name and shame the asshole. Should be out of a job.’