Transportation Dept. Opens Program to Make Public Transit Accessible

More than 25 million Americans had travel-limiting disabilities and 3.6 million did not leave their homes because of them in 2018, according to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The Federal Transit Administration said a quarter of the country’s train stations will remain inaccessible as of 2020, a representative of the Department of Transportation said.

“I’m just tired of hearing stories from friends or voters who can’t use public transportation because they have the audacity to get around in a wheelchair,” said Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, a double amputee and the first disabled woman elected to Congress, leading the effort to include the program in the infrastructure measure.

The program, which will eventually allocate a total of $1.75 billion over the next five years, kicks off at a time when transit agencies are plagued by declining revenues due to the pandemic. It’s a small piece of the infrastructure bill, which government officials, economists and business groups have called the most important step in a generation toward upgrading critical infrastructure systems in the United States.

Mitch Landrieu, a senior adviser to President Biden who leads implementation of the infrastructure bill, said the program was consistent with the government’s top priority in rolling out its funding: equity.

“Accessibility should never be a barrier,” said Mr Landrieu. “The impact of accessibility improvements extends beyond people with disabilities, as it also makes stations better for parents with strollers.”

When the ADA went into effect 32 years ago, only 6 percent of Chicago’s train stations were compliant. Now about 70 percent of stations have been updated, but the rest face technical and financial challenges, the Chicago Transit Authority said in a statement.