Transport union backs down from Opal card machine shutdown threat

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

NSW commuters will not get a free train ride next week after the transport union backed out of its plan to shut down Opal card reader machines.

The rail, tram and bus union planned to shut down the machines from Wednesday as part of union moves over demands for better wages and conditions.

The union had already left the turnstiles open, but kept the opal readers on and encouraged commuters not to tap.

NSW commuters won’t be able to get a free train ride next week after transport union pulled back from threats to shut down opal card reader machines (stock image)

The rail, tram and bus union threatened to shut down the machines from Wednesday as it continues its union action and demands better wages for its workers (stock image)

About 90 percent of commuters still choose to use their Opal card while police threaten to hand out fines to anyone trying to score a free ride.

The NSW government tried to stop the union from shutting down the machines completely by filing an application with the Fair Work Commission on Friday.

The RTBU backtracked on its plans on Saturday, saying the machines would remain standing due to “irrational and illogical threats from the Minister of Transport.”

“Commuters will no longer receive free travel from Wednesday,” the union said in a statement.

“The RTBU NSW is fully committed to providing free commuters and is now considering alternative ways to achieve this.”

Transport Secretary David Elliott said the matter was referred to the Fair Work Commission after legal advice that the proposed action was illegal.

“Sydney Trains and NSW Train Link believe the notified action is also unsafe and could have financial implications for commuters,” he said.

Transport Secretary David Elliott said the matter was referred to the Fair Work Commission after legal advice that the proposed action was illegal on the face of it.

“The filing comes after the (Rail, Tram and Bus Union and others) rejected a number of formal requests from transportation officials to withdraw the action.”

He said the government was determined to negotiate in good faith but would take all steps to ensure taxpayers’ assets were not tampered with.

The RTBU is one of the unions that recently brought Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink to the Fair Work Commission to continue negotiating a new company agreement and adjustments to a fleet of new intercity trains it said were not safe to operate.

Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said the negotiations were concluded at the end of August, after a month of strikes disrupting services for several days.

He threatened to terminate a company agreement if further industrial action was taken.

RTBU NSW secretary Alex Claassens said the government and senior bureaucrats are ‘responsible for this mess, they can live with it now’.