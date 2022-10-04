Transport chiefs miss key target to cut down deaths of UK’s controversial network of smart motorways

1) Nathan Reeves, 23, Tom Aldridge, 20, and Allan Evans, 59

February 2015 J12-13, M1, near Flitwick, Bedfordshire

The three were killed after driver Allan stopped to fill up his oil on the hard shoulder when it was closed to traffic. Alan Peters, 78, failed to see signs that it was closed and drove his double-decker into the back of the car.

Nathan Reeves, who was killed in a motorway accident on the M1

2) Laura Cooper, 35

March 2016 J27, M25, near Waltham Abbey, Essex

Laura was a passenger in a car that had stopped on a section of the M25 without a hard shoulder and was hit by a lorry. She died four days later.

3) Anthony Marston, 54

August 2016 J10a, M6, near Walsall

The father-of-two was killed instantly when he was hit by a lorry on a hard shoulder that was running like a live track. Anthony, from Telford, Shropshire, had stopped briefly to fill up his Mercedes.

4) Jamil Ahmed, 36

August 2017 J5-6, M6, near Birmingham

The tow truck driver broke down on a hard shoulder that was open to traffic and was hit by a truck. His wife Badra pleaded with Highways England to stop removing hard shoulders after her husband’s inquest heard he had ‘nowhere to go’ when he was forced to stop.

5) Sevim and Ayse Ustan

March 2018 J26-27, M25, Essex

Sevim, 49, and mother-in-law Ayse Ustun, 68, were hit by a truck after a puncture. Signs above the gantry did not close the roadway or warn of a wrecked vehicle.

6) Dev Naran, 8 May 2018

J5-6, M6, near Birmingham

The Leicester schoolboy died instantly after his grandfather Bhanuchandra Lodhia, 70, stopped his Toyota on a hard shoulder used as a live track and was hit by a lorry. Coroner Emma Brown said the changed status for hard shoulders could ‘confuse motorists’. She also raised concerns that Highways England had ‘no system to automatically alert a stopped lone vehicle in a live lane’.

Dev Naran, 8, from Leicester, died instantly after his grandfather Bhanuchandra Lodhia, 70, stopped his Toyota on a hard shoulder used as a live track and was hit by a lorry

7) Nargis Begum, 62, September 2018

J30, M1, near Sheffield

Nargis died when the car in which she was a passenger broke down. She and her husband Mohammed Bashir, 67, were waiting for help when a truck plowed into their car, which then plowed into them.

Nargis Begum, 62, died when the car she was a passenger in broke down

8) Peter Lee, 60, December 2018

J16, M60, Salford

Football photographer Peter died in a traffic jam after a van ran into the back of his public van. The father-of-two had been traveling with his two daughters and friends when they were stuck in traffic after a junction was closed to help build a smart motorway.

Football photographer Peter Lee, 60, died in a traffic jam after a van plowed into the back of his van

9) Derek Jacobs, 83, and Charles Scripps, 78, March 2019

J30-31, M1, near Sheffield

Derek was killed after he suffered a flat tire and stopped in a live lane. As he tried to clear the barrier, a Ford hit his car, sending it hurtling into him. He died with Charles, a passenger in the Ford.

10) Jason Mercer, 44, and Alexandru Murgeanu, June 22, 2019

J34, M1, near Sheffield

The men were involved in a shunt after stopping because there was no hard shoulder. They died after being hit by a truck.

Alexandru Murgeanu, 22, was involved in a shunt after stopping because there was no hard shoulder

11) Costel Stancu, 37,

March 2019 J18-19, M6, Cheshire

Costel dies in a crash involving a van and a truck. A coroner said the smart motorway could have increased the risk to motorists.

12) Zahid Ahmed, 19

December 2019 J11a M1, near Dunstable

Zahid was killed when the wrecked car in which he was a passenger was hit by a truck on a stretch of road without a hard shoulder.

13) Martin Davies, 54

March 2021 J14-15, M1, nr Milton Keynes

Martin was driving home to Staffordshire when his Volkswagen collided with a lorry which swerved away from a stationary car.