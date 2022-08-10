Translucent zebrafish, new imaging method puts high-resolution blood stem cells in the spotlight

Trace features in a large 3D electron microscopy dataset reveal a zebrafish blood stem cell (in green) and surrounding niche support cells, a group imaging method that will help researchers understand factors that contribute to blood stem cell health, which in turn may help develop therapies for blood diseases and cancers. Credit: Keunyoung Kim



For the first time, researchers can get a high-resolution image of individual blood stem cells with a little help from microscopy and zebrafish.

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of California San Diego have developed a method that allows scientists to track a single blood stem cell in a living organism and then describe the ultrastructure or architecture of that same cell using electron microscopy. This new technique will help researchers develop therapies for blood diseases and cancers.

“Currently, we’re looking at stem cells in tissues with limited markers and low resolution, but we’re missing so much information,” said Owen Tamplin, an assistant professor in UW-Madison’s Department of Cell & Regenerative Biology, a member of the Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Center, and a co-author of the new study, published Aug. 9 in eLife. “With our new techniques, we can now see not only the stem cell, but also all surrounding niche cells that are in contact.”

The niche is a microenvironment found in tissues such as the bone marrow that contains the blood stem cells that support the blood system. The niche is where specialized interactions between blood stem cells and their neighboring cells take place every second, but these interactions are difficult to track and not clearly understood.

As part of the new study, Tamplin and his co-lead author, Mark Ellisman, a professor of neuroscience at UC San Diego, identified a way to integrate multiple types of microscopic imaging to probe a cell’s niche. With the newly developed technique using confocal microscopy, X-ray microscopy and serial block-face scanning electron microscopy, researchers will now be able to monitor the once elusive cell-cell interactions taking place in this space.

“This has allowed us to identify cell types in the microenvironment that we didn’t even know interacted with stem cells, opening up new directions for research,” says Tamplin.

As part of this study, Tamplin and his colleagues, including co-first authors Sobhika Agarwala and Keunyoung Kim, identified dopamine beta-hydroxylase positive ganglia cells, which were previously an uncharacterized cell type in the blood stem cell niche. This is crucial, as understanding the role of neurotransmitters such as dopamine in regulating blood stem cells could lead to improved therapies.

“Transplanted blood stem cells are used as curative therapy for many blood diseases and cancers, but blood stem cells are very rare and difficult to find in a living organism,” Tamplin says. “That makes it very challenging to characterize them and understand how they interact and contact neighboring cells.”

While blood stem cells are difficult to locate in most living organisms, the zebrafish larva, which is transparent, offers researchers a unique opportunity to more easily view the inner workings of the blood stem cell niche.

“That’s the nice thing about the zebrafish and the ability to visualize the cells,” Tamplin says about the transparent quality of animals. “In mammals, blood stem cells develop in utero in the bone marrow, which makes it basically impossible to see those events happening in real time. But with zebrafish, you can actually see the stem cell coming through the circulation, finding the niche, attaching to it, and then go in and stay there.”

While the zebrafish larva makes it easier to see the development of blood stem cells, specialized imaging is needed to find such small cells and then detail their ultrastructure. Tamplin and his colleagues spent more than six years perfecting these imaging techniques. This allowed them to see and monitor the real-time development of a blood stem cell in the microenvironment of a living organism, then zoom in even further on the same cell using electron microscopy.

“First, we identified single fluorescently labeled stem cells by light plate or confocal microscopy,” Tamplin says. “We then processed the same sample for serial block-face scanning electron microscopy. We then aligned the 3D light and electron microscopy data sets. By crossing these different imaging techniques, we were able to see the ultrastructure of some rare cells deep within a tissue. This suggested also allows us to find all surrounding niche cells that come into contact with a blood stem cell. We believe our approach will be broadly applicable for correlative light and electron microscopy in many systems.”

Tamplin hopes this approach can be used for many other types of stem cells, such as those in the gut, lung and tumor microenvironment, where rare cells need to be characterized at nanometer resolution. But as a developmental biologist, Tamplin is especially excited to see how this work could improve researchers’ understanding of how the microenvironment of blood stem cells forms.

“I think this is really exciting because we generate all of our blood stem cells during embryonic development, and depending on what organism you are, a few hundred or maybe a few thousand of these stem cells will eventually produce hundreds of billions of new blood cells every day for your whole life,” Tamplin says.

“But we really don’t know much about how stem cells find their home in the niche where they will be for the rest of the organism’s life. This research will really help us understand how stem cells behave and better understand stem cell behavior and behavior.” regulation by surrounding niche cells could lead to improved stem cell-based therapies.”

Provided by the University of Wisconsin-Madison

