Transgender reality star Jazz Jennings slams legislators for banning her children’s book

I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings has mentioned the discrimination she faces as a trans woman, as her children’s book, I Am Jazz, continues to be banned from libraries across the country.

In a video shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday, the 21-year-old made it clear that she was furious with lawmakers who banned the withdrawal of her 2014 book from libraries over fears it would “recruit” children to become LGBTQ+. .

The YouTube personality – who is one of the youngest people to come out publicly as trans – began in the clip: “My name is Jazz and I was assigned a man when I was born. When I was two I said I knew I was a girl. At the age of five I started my social transition.

“And today, despite living my life as a proud trans woman, my children’s book I Am Jazz is banned across the country.”

She continued: “Lawmakers are banning the book for fear it will recruit or brainwash children into becoming LGBTQ+. It does not.’

In March, Jazz’s home state of Florida passed a parental rights law in education, which prohibits teaching gender ideology to children in elementary schools.

The American Library Association then revealed in April that there were more than 700 material challenges in 2021.

This is the most the organization has seen since it began collecting data 20 years ago, and it confirmed that most of the targeted books had black or LGBTQ authors or subjects.

Jazz continued: ‘The book is about identity and it helps so many transgender youth to learn about their personal identity and who they are, and it helps families to better support their transgender child and friends with their transgender friend.

‘LHBTQ+ people are part of it. Enabling us to share our stories creates a more inclusive and welcoming world for all people.”

‘STOP BANNING MY BOOK. LGBTQ+ PEOPLE BELONG,” she captioned the clip.

Jazz was diagnosed with gender dysphoria at age five

Jazz sat down with Barbara Walters in 2007 at age six, where she talked about being born as a man but living as a woman since kindergarten

Jazz co-wrote the book with Jessica Herthel, which describes her life as a transgender child when she was only 14 years old.

However, it soon proved to be controversial and quickly landed on multiple banned lists across the country.

It even appeared on the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom list of Top 10 Books Banned and Challenged in 2015, while the book was number 13 on its list of the 100 most banned or challenged books of the decade from 2010 to 2019.

I Am Jazz: A Family in Transition premiered on the Oprah Winfrey Network

The seventh season of her hit TLC series, I Am Jazz, premiered November 2021

Jazz was diagnosed with gender dysphoria at age five and had gender confirmation surgery in 2018.

She first sat down with Barbara Walters in 2007 at age six, where she talked about being born a man but living as a woman since kindergarten, and later got her own TLC series, I Am Jazz, in 2015.

The reality show was groundbreaking as it followed her navigating life and transition with the support of her family, and the seventh season premiered in November 2021.

As an adult, she continues to speak about the discrimination facing the trans community and advocate for LGBTQ rights.