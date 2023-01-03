Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing

By JIM SALTER (Associated Press)

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 murder, believed to be the first transgender woman to be executed in the U.S.

Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and murdering an ex-girlfriend and then dumping the body at the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Governor Mike Parson declined a clemency application.

McLaughlin spoke quietly with a spiritual advisor at her side as the lethal dose of pentobarbital was injected. McLaughlin took a few deep breaths, then closed her eyes. She was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

“I’m sorry for what I’ve done,” McLaughlin said in a final written statement. “I am a loving and caring person.”

A database on the Anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center website shows that 1,558 people have been executed since capital punishment was reintroduced in the mid-1970s. All but 17 of the men put to death were men. The center said there are no known previous cases of the execution of an openly transgender detainee. McLaughlin began transitioning at the Potosi State Penitentiary about three years ago.

The leniency application cited McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard during her trial. A foster parent rubbed feces on her face when she was a toddler and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, the petition said. It cited severe depression that resulted in multiple suicide attempts, both as a child and as an adult.

The petition also included reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition that causes anxiety and other symptoms due to a difference between a person’s gender identity and their assigned sex at birth. But McLaughlin’s sexual identity was “not the main focus” of the leniency application, her attorney, Larry Komp, said.

In 2003, long before he transitioned, McLaughlin was in a relationship with Beverly Guenther. After they stopped dating, McLaughlin showed up at the suburban St. Louis office where 45-year-old Guenther worked, sometimes hiding in the building, according to court documents. Guenther was given a restraining order and police officers occasionally escorted her to her car after work.

Guenther’s neighbors called the police on the night of November 20, 2003, when she failed to return home. Officers went to the office building, where they found a broken knife handle and a trail of blood next to her car. A day later, McLaughlin led police to a location near the Mississippi River in St. Louis where the body had been dumped. According to authorities, she had been raped and stabbed repeatedly with a steak knife.

McLaughlin was convicted of first-degree murder in 2006. A judge sentenced McLaughlin to death after a jury deadlocked on the verdict. Komp said Missouri and Indiana are the only states where a judge can sentence someone to death.

A court ordered a new hearing on the sentencing in 2016, but a federal appeals court has reinstated the death penalty in 2021.

“McLaughlin terrorized Ms. Guenther in the last years of her life, but we hope that her family and loved ones finally get some rest,” Parson said in a written statement after the execution.

McLaughlin began transitioning about three years ago, according to Jessica Hicklin, who served 26 years in prison for a drug-related murder before being released a year ago. Hicklin, now 43, sued the Missouri Department of Corrections, challenging a policy that banned hormone therapy for inmates who didn’t get it before incarceration. She won the lawsuit in 2018 and became a mentor to other transgender inmates, including McLaughlin. However, McLaughlin did not receive any hormone treatments, Komp said.

Hicklin described McLaughlin as a painfully shy person who came out of her shell after she decided to make the switch.

“She always had a smile and a dad joke,” Hicklin said. “If you ever spoke to her, it was always with the father’s jokes.”

The Bureau of Justice Statistics estimates that there are 3,200 transgender inmates in the country’s prisons and jails. Perhaps the most famous case of a transgender prisoner seeking treatment was that of Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who served seven years in federal prison for leaking government documents to Wikileaks until President Barack Obama commuted the sentence in 2017. The military agreed to pay for Manning’s hormone treatments in 2015.

In 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote in a lawsuit that state prison officials should treat an inmate’s gender identity condition just like any other medical or mental health condition, regardless of when it was diagnosed.

The only woman ever to be executed in Missouri was Bonnie B. Heady, who was put to death on December 18, 1953 for kidnapping and murdering a 6-year-old boy. Heady was executed in the gas chamber, side by side with the other kidnapper and murderer, Carl Austin Hall.

Nationally, 18 people were executed in 2022, including two in Missouri. Kevin Johnson was put to death in November for killing a police officer in Kirkwood, Missouri in an ambush. Carman Deck was executed in May for killing James and Zelma Long during a robbery of their home in De Soto, Missouri.

Another Missouri inmate, Leonard Taylor, will die on February 7 for the murder of his girlfriend and her three young children.