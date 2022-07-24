Transgender man with 42GG breasts completes TikTok ‘dares’ to raise £3,000 for top surgery in Poland

A transgender man desperate to get rid of his 42GG breasts before his marriage was forced to fundraise for private food-challenged surgery — including eating worms, peppers and dog biscuits.

River-Jay Waterson, 29, formerly Jodie, from Gateshead in Newcastle, had proposed to girlfriend Kelly Waterson, 37, on April 1, 2016.

However, they decided to postpone the wedding because River didn’t want to tie the knot while living as a woman.

Desperate to help, the dedicated Kelly started a series of online challenges on TikTok to raise money for breast removal surgery.

After three months of fundraising — including River shaving hair and eyebrows and knocking down raw eggs on camera — the couple raised more than 2k for the procedure.

In June 2021 River finally had proceedings in Wroclaw, Poland, after paying £2,820.

And on December 11, 2021, he was finally able to marry his “love of his life” partner, Kelly in an intimate family ceremony near their home.

But River now faces a battle to be diagnosed with gender dysphoria on the NHS, meaning he could have bottom surgery and complete his transition.

Even if River opts for private treatment, he won’t be able to have the surgery unless he’s received an official diagnosis.

River, who is stepfather to Kelly’s daughters from a previous relationship, said his transition so far has been “one hell of a journey.”

He said, “We met as women and we were in a lesbian relationship, but they… [Kelly] has only supported my transition. She insists she loves me for me – regardless of gender.’

“We’ve done crazy things to get the money together, Kelly has been such a great support since I told her I wanted to switch.

“We were in lockdown so it was all online but we had great support. I couldn’t believe some of the challenges Kelly did to help me raise the money. She knows how important this transition is to me and my mental health.

What is Gender Dysphoria? Gender dysphoria is a term that describes a feeling of unease that a person may have because of a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity. For example, some people have male genitals but don’t feel masculine or identify as men. Alternatively, some people with female genitalia cannot identify as female. For others, they may feel that they are not at all up to having a ‘binary’ identity and will describe themselves as gender diverse or gender nonconforming. Sometimes they call themselves ‘non-binary’. Gender dysphoria and gender identity Many people with gender dysphoria have a strong desire to live a life they believe “fits with their identity.” Some people with gender dysphoria, but not all, may want to use hormones and sometimes surgery to express their gender identity. Gender dysphoria is not a mental illness, but some people can develop mental health problems as a result of gender dysphoria. Signs of Gender Dysphoria People with gender dysphoria may have changed their appearance, behavior, or interests. They may also show signs of discomfort or anxiety, including: Negative self image

become withdrawn or socially isolated

depression or anxiety

taking unnecessary risks

neglect oneself Source: NHS

“The top surgery in particular was a game changer – it wasn’t like I had small breasts that were easy to hide, they were really big. Marrying as a man felt all right.

“I still have a long way to go because there are other surgeries I need, so it won’t be easy.”

Kelly said, “I would have done anything to get River free of the chest he had. I ate raw eggs and oxo cubes on top of bugs, it was gross, but his happiness is my happiness.

“We are soul mates and have an incredible connection regardless of gender.

“I waited patiently to get married because I knew how uncomfortable it would be for him without the first surgery and the hormones. Finally we’re Mr. and Mrs. and that’s all I’ve ever dreamed of!’

River and Kelly, who is currently out of work due to ill health while River cares for her, met online in April 2015 and clicked immediately.

After only a year of dating, they were engaged, but River wasn’t ready to plan a wedding while still living as Jodie.

“I was hiding from myself, I was afraid I would be judged,” he admitted. ‘I had always known I was different, I loved fixing cars, football and hated girls’ clothes. I didn’t know any other transgender people or had any role models.

“It wasn’t until I joined TikTok during the first lockdown that I saw other trans people speak and it gave me so much confidence. I came to Kelly and she accepted me right away.

“It was as if I had finally found a purpose for myself. Fortunately my family was also very supportive, I wish I had done it sooner.’

Desperate to switch, River contacted his doctor but was shocked to find out how long the NHS’s waiting list was for gender referral.

Rather than wait, he took matters into his own hands and started raising money for private surgery, while also purchasing testosterone online – something not recommended by doctors.

He said, ‘I just didn’t want to wait. Life as a woman had made me very depressed for years, some days I couldn’t get out of bed.

‘If the NHS couldn’t help right away, I had to do something, because I couldn’t be on a waiting list for two years.

‘Although this situation is not ideal, I do get up every morning with a spring in my step. It’s much better than the mess I was in before.”

Kelly and River started their online food challenges in May 2020 on TikTok, taking dares from strangers who then donated on their fundraising page.

After raising more than £1,000, Kelly’s father, Ken Loyd, 70, was able to match their efforts and, combined with their savings, River was finally able to book his surgery.

He traveled to Poland in June 2021 for a five-hour surgery costing £2,820. Along with flights and hotels, the trip cost the couple nearly £4,000 in total.

On his return to the UK, River and Kelly were finally able to start planning their dream wedding before finally tying the knot at Gateshead Registry Office in December.

Despite overcoming several hurdles, River is still battling to get bottom surgery — and can wait 10 years on the NHS.

He’s been investigating an operation in Belgium that will cost £7,000, so the couple are doing their best to keep their fundraiser alive.

River said, “I won’t be happy until I’ve done everything and can live fully as a man. I’m ready to start my life again.’

