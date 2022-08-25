Transgender daughter of Home and Away star Mat Stevenson hits back at trolls who call her a ‘dude’

The transgender daughter of Home and Away star Mat Stevenson has snapped back at a troll who called her a “dude” on TikTok.

Grace Hyland, 20, who was born male and started her gender reassignment at age 12, uploaded a video on Thursday in response to a comment that read, “Bro she’s a dude.”

The clip features a makeup-free Grace singing along to an audio clip of someone yelling “you’re not on my level.”

Grace pulled her hair back in two buns and covered her face with large pink glasses, wrapping her figure under a gray hoodie.

The video then flashes to a new clip, this time in which Grace looks ultra-feminine with blow-dried hair and dramatic makeup.

She also traded in her baggy hoodie for a small gray Calvin Klein bra.

Grace’s fans were quick to applaud the transgender activist, commenting, “All I see is a beautiful-looking woman.”

“When are people going to learn to just leave trans women alone,” added another.

Grace has been documenting her transition from male to female on social media since she began identifying as a girl at age 12.

Grace often shares glamorous photos of herself posing in skimpy outfits

Her father Mat, who became a household name when he played Adam Cameron in Home and Away, has also supported his daughter.

He discussed Grace’s transition on The Sunday Project last year and revealed how his friends reacted to learning his child’s gender identity.

He said that while some of his friends were “quite seamless” and “understood,” others struggled and he asked them to just “show some empathy.”

Grace said she knew she was destined to be a woman as early as age “four or five,” and began menopause at age 12.

She consulted doctors, psychologists and experts in the field for a year before embarking on physical treatment.

“I came out when I was 12 and then I went through a gradual transition until I was 14, to grow my hair, to get my name changed, to clear my blockages,” she said.

“And when I was 14, I presented myself completely as Grace to the public and at school.”

Grace, who has become a TikTok sensation with 229,000 followers, said she wouldn’t be where she is today without her father’s support.

Mat also highlighted the shocking suicide rate among transgender teens and said he didn’t want his daughter to “become one of those statistics.”