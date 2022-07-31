Transgender cheerleader kicked out of cheer camp for CHOKING female teammate who called her ‘a man’

A transgender cheerleader was kicked out of a Texas cheer camp after allegedly assaulting a teammate who called her a “man with a penis.”

Averie Chanel Medlock, 25, was booted from Ranger College cheerleading camp in Texas, and suffered a criminal assault through physical contact last week. She is accused of choking a teammate, identified only by her first name, Karleigh, who she says made transphobic comments to her.

The girl and other teammates are said to have locked themselves in a locker room to hide from the enraged Medlock, who claimed she was targeted by her race and gender.

Police were called to the scene, along with Karleigh’s father, Mike Jones, and Medlock was removed from campus.

Medlock posted a video to her Facebook where you can hear her talking to teammates – albeit angrily – which she said proved she hadn’t been physically abusive during the altercation. However, Jones has said the video is only part of the truth and has called for the release of police security and body camera footage.

“Well guys, I’ve officially retired as a cheerleader at 5:30 last night,” Medlock wrote in a Facebook post last week, “A girl on the team was very disrespectful and told me I’m a MAN with a PENIS and that [guys] doesn’t belong on the team.’

“I stood up for myself and she called her mom and dad because she was scared because I… [stood] up for myself. Her father said, “She still has testosterone and a penis and I will kill anyone who comes after my daughter.”

Jones’ account of the incident, however, was very different, writing in a Facebook post that he received a call from his terrified daughter at 1 a.m. after she barricaded herself behind a door to hide from Medlock, who took her to reportedly choked. Several teammates confirmed this account of the events.

“I’m asking you what you would have done if you got a call at 1am from your daughter saying that they locked themselves in the room with other girls after this person said you want to fight, and then their hands around my daughters’ necks,” he wrote.

Medlock posted a video to her Facebook where you can hear her talking to teammates – albeit angrily – which she said proved she hadn’t been physically abusive during the altercation. In the video she says everything she did to Karleigh was just a joke

Mike Jones, the father of the girl who allegedly assaulted Medlock, asked to release security footage of the hallway where the incident took place.

Speak with KTAB and KRBCMedlock insisted that the trouble had been started by Jones and Karleigh, and that she had been targeted because of her gender.

“They knew I was trans. They knew I was different from all the other girls. It wasn’t a big deal until her dad got there and made a scene,” she said.

“I was kicked out of the team because of assumptions because of the father’s assumptions about what happened.”

The outlet noted that during their conversation with Medlock, she repeatedly claimed that the citation she received was for assault only, but a copy of the citation and a phone call to the Eastland County District Attorney’s Office revealed it was for unwanted touching.

In the video of the altercation that Medlock posted – which is mostly audio – the cheerleader can be heard berating teammates behind a closed door for their transphobic comments.

She is also told to the teammates that she has “barely touched” Karleigh and that any contact was just a joke.

“B***h, come out then,” Medlock says to one of those women who are locked in the room.

“You are a man,” the woman replies. When Medlock replies that she is a girl, the woman in the room says, “You have a penis.”

The assault ticket issued to Medlock on the night of the incident. It quoted her for “Physical Contact Attack”

In a statement, Ranger College said the school has begun a Title IX investigation into the incident

Ranger College takes all allegations of this nature seriously and is committed to providing a learning environment free of discrimination. At this time, Ranger College follows all applicable Title IX regulations and governance policies,” the school said.

The news of the debacle comes as the place of transgender people in sport has been hotly debated across the country after UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas broke swimming records and won the NCAA Division 1 women’s national championship.

Born as a man, Thomas competed in the UPenn men’s swim team from 2017 to 2020, but made the switch and started competing with the women’s team in 2021 and collecting medals.