Transgender activists heckle elderly woman, 80, and rip down suffragette flags behind her

An elderly woman who was banned from a YMCA swimming pool after demanding that a transgender employee leave the women’s locker room was harassed by activists as she described her experience.

Julie Jaman was a regular at the Mountain View pool in the Washington town of Port Townsend when she spotted the employee in the locker room while she was taking a shower.

The 80-year-old gave a speech about her experience when angry trans protesters tore down the suffragette flag she spoke for, before chanting loudly over her.

Jaman claims she heard a “man’s voice” while changing clothes last week and immediately confronted the employee, Clementine Adams, who identifies as a woman.

She said she asked Adams if she had a penis, and she said it was “none of her business,” so she asked them to leave.

Jaman told a staff member at the pool, was told by YMCA aquatics manager Rowen DeLuna that she was “discriminating” and that the police would be called.”

She was told she was “banned from the pool forever” before DeLuna called the police, where Jaman was described as having an “emotional reaction” and “yelling” in an incident report.

Addressing a group of supporters yesterday, she said: ‘I’m the old lady. You may have read a version of my personal experience, a naked old lady in the women’s shower room and what I saw that day.

“The CEO of the YMCA told me that pride posters are appropriate for letting people know, women know, what to expect in the shower room that has been known as a women-only shower for 60 years.

“You will now encounter men who identify as women undressing and showering with female people. I protest.

“I don’t want to be forced to shower and get dressed with the opposite sex involved.”

As she tries to continue her speech, a man’s voice can be heard shouting ‘if you are happy and you know it will clap your hands’.

Other voices then pile up shouting ‘don’t touch our stuff’ and back off as the protesters draw closer before finally tearing off the suffragette flags hung behind Jaman.

She tried to carry on, and became visibly upset, before more angry activists started to change ‘trans rights are human rights’ and ‘trans women are women’.

Jaman continued, “I wish the police were here to keep everyone in order. We have to call the police. Are we getting beat up here? Can someone please call the police.

‘You understand why it is so necessary to have safe spaces for women. This is a really embarrassing topic, biology trumps ideology.

“Privacy, security, dignity for female people is required when dressing and showering is no less acceptable.”

The incident has sparked a point of discussion within the LGBTQ+ community, with some arguing that the trans activist behavior should not reflect the rest of the community.

Many agreed with Jaman, and someone shared the footage on Twitter before saying, “For all the LGBs wondering why LGBs should drop the T, it’s because of this stuff.

“These are the people you share an acronym with.

“Like it or not, their behavior reflects on you. It’s not fair, but it’s the reality. That’s why LGB should drop the T.’

An incident report filed by Port Townsend Police said Jaman had “had an emotional reaction to a strange man who was in the bathroom” near young girls.

Police notes describe how Jaman was in the locker room, “yelling” at an employee and “refusing to leave.”

Jaman, who has been a member of the pool for 35 years, claims she had a “great relationship with swimmers in the pool.”

But bosses at the facility say Jaman’s lockdown is a culmination of a string of incidents where she “violated the facility’s code of conduct” and wasn’t solely due to this particular incident.

Erin Hawkins, communications manager for the Olympic Peninsula YMCA, said: “We will not tolerate bias, hatred or discrimination that leads to oppression of individuals or communities.

“We will ensure sustainable and meaningful progress towards equality and human dignity for all.”

Jaman said she didn’t feel comfortable being naked and showering with a male born in the same room.

She thinks the institution should put up warning signs that the changing rooms can be used by transgender people.

Jaman said, “They told me I discriminated and didn’t follow the YMCA principles and values. I told her that I respect all people, and I don’t follow any ideology.

“I told her there were no signs warning women, I was told there were Pride posters everywhere and it was believed this was enough to inform women what to expect.

“I’m fine with that, except they don’t offer alternatives for women who choose not to undress in front of men.

‘Our pool is a very old pool. We just have two shower rooms, changing rooms, one for men and one for women.’

Bart claims that Jaman told Adams, who has yet to undergo gender reassignment surgery but has launched a GoFundMe to raise funds, “You’re going to put your damn penis in those little girls.”

Jaman denies making such a statement, claiming, “I asked if he had a penis and he said it was none of my business. I told that man to “go away now!”

Since she was banned from the pool, a protest has been staged outside the facility, attended by both Jaman supporters and trans activists.

Adams says she feels the need to undergo surgery to “feel like I can be myself.”