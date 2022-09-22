Regain Confidence With a Transformative Hair Transplant in Istanbul

Hair is never just that – hair. It’s a sign of health and a symbol of class and style. Men and women around the globe wear their hair as their most important accessory, basing their self-esteem and confidence levels on its appearance. Therefore, it’s not surprising just how emotionally damaging it can be to notice the first signs of hair loss.

Hair loss can happen at any age and for several different reasons – and more often than not, it’s an enduring problem. That doesn’t mean that you have to accept your fate and embrace baldness, however.

Instead, you can opt for a hair transplant Istanbul, restore your natural hair appearance, and forget about hair loss once and for all.

Learn how a hair transplantation surgery by an experienced medical team in Turkey can help you regain your confidence.

What Istanbul offers to hair transplant patients

Hair transplant clinics in Istanbul, and Turkey as a whole, have been attracting attention from international medical societies for a while now. Over the past few years, Turkey has become the leading country for transplant surgery, with clinics offering high transplanted hair survival rates and delivering exceptional, natural-looking results.

Though it may seem surprising at first glance, there’s a reason why hair clinics in Turkey have become the top hair restoration institutions.

The country has excellent educational and healthcare systems, producing experienced medical technicians and knowledgeable staff. What’s more, most clinics hire only the best of the best, focusing on delivering outstanding patient experiences and designing healthcare approaches that are fully customized to each individual’s needs.

Patients scheduling restoration surgery in Turkey can expect the highest quality of care and receive treatment for hair loss with the maximum number of hair grafts suitable to their condition. The best part? Transplant surgery, whether using the DHI or FUE method (which we’ll discuss in a moment), is available at a surprisingly affordable price.

Smile Hair Clinic and its team of hair transplantation experts

To get the most effective hair restoration treatment that eliminates all the bald areas without harming the hair follicles in the donor areas, you need to look for the top clinics in Turkey. Few places can offer a better experience than the Smile Hair Clinic.

Established in 2018 by the renowned Dr. Mehmet Erdogan and Dr. Gökay Bilgin, the Smile Hair Clinic has positioned itself as one of the leading hair restoration institutions in Turkey and beyond.

Recognized for its achievements in the BBC Healthcare Tourism Documentary Series, the clinic welcomes thousands of patients annually.

Dr. Mehmet Erdogan has so far successfully treated over 4,000 international patients. An associate member of the ISHRS (International Society for Hair Restoration Surgery), Dr. Erdogan specializes in advanced treatments, using cutting-edge tools to deliver results that exceed all patient expectations.

Dr. Gökay Bilgin has well over 4,000 satisfied patients behind him as well. Devoting years to perfecting his craft and developing innovative hair transplantation approaches, he believes in patient-centric treatments prioritizing comfort and well-being.

With experienced medical staff, highly-trained doctors, and well-equipped facilities, the Smile Hair Clinic welcomes all domestic and international patients who want to put their hair loss issues behind them.

High-quality surgery at affordable prices

Though most people suffering from hair loss would jump at the opportunity to schedule a hair transplant, many don’t – simply because they cannot afford it. In the US, for instance, the surgery can easily cost upwards of $15,000.

Of course, since it’s a cosmetic treatment and not a medical necessity, none of the cost is covered by insurance, so you would have to pay for it all yourself. Additionally, you’d have to cover the expenses of any necessary post-op medications, medical shampoos and lotions, and more.

Hair transplant cost in Turkey is significantly lower. Hair implants with the maximum number of hair follicles can be as much as 90% more affordable, even at prestigious clinics like the Smile Hair Clinic.

Due to the lower living costs in Turkey, the Smile Hair Clinic can offer the highest quality of care without putting a dent in the patients’ budgets.

Hair transplantation packages at the Smile Hair Clinic

To make hair transplantation surgery even more affordable and convenient for international patients, the Smile Hair Clinic offers all-inclusive transplantation packages, with your package including the costs of:

Transplant with the maximum number of grafts;

Local anesthesia;

Medication necessary before, during, and after the surgery;

Transfers between the Istanbul airport, clinic, and hotel;

Accommodation at a 4- or 5-star hotel in the vicinity of the clinic;

Personal translator;

Online aftercare services.

Before you book your surgery with the Smile Hair Clinic, you will receive a free consultation with your doctor online. You’ll discuss the treatment options and go over the plans for the surgery and the expected recovery process. You’ll receive a detailed plan and an exact quote for your treatment so you can easily plan your journey and ensure the utmost comfort and satisfaction.

Advanced transplantation techniques

At the Smile Hair Clinic for hair transplants in Turkey, Dr. Erdogan and Dr. Bilgin specialize in two approaches – Sapphire FUE and DHI hair transplants.

Sapphire FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) starts with the doctor extracting individual hair follicles from the donor area before making small incisions (using a sapphire blade) in the recipient area to make room for the transplanted follicles.

DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) uses a sophisticated tool called the Choi pen to make the surgery less invasive. Instead of making prior incisions in the recipient area, the doctor loads the Choi pen with the follicles, then uses the tool to simultaneously open channels in the recipient area and insert the follicles. Regardless of the approach used, the results are broadly similar, and you can enjoy a completely natural hair appearance.

At the Smile Hair Clinic, a transplantation surgery is available for hair (on the head), beard, chest, and eyebrows.

Final thoughts

The Smile Hair Clinic offers high-quality hair restoration treatments at surprisingly affordable costs. You’ll connect with the leading experts in the field of hair transplantation and solve your hair loss issues once and for all without breaking the bank.

