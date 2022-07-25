Transform your iPhone into a fully featured document scanner with 80% off iScanner

Over the years, the rise of smartphones as the center of our universe has buried a swath of previously indispensable items, including cameras, calculators, and alarm clocks, to name a few. iScanner adds the always trusted scanner to that list.

Trusted by more than 80 million users around the world, the iScanner app turns your phone into a full-service scanner that can handle office tasks with ease. Need a high-quality scan of a document? Use your phone’s camera to make a digital copy in seconds. iScanner also recognizes page edges, accurately crops images and creates faithful reproductions of a physical original without loss of image quality.

As if that wasn’t cool enough, iScanner also offers color correction and text recognition to turn your scans into editable copies in 20 different languages. Plus, the app lets you add e-signatures and even do math for you by scanning and solving complex equations. With over 70 million downloads, iScanner is the #1 scanning app in the App Store with a solid 4.8 out of 5 star rating.

An iScanner app: Lifetime subscription costs $199, but you can buy one now for $39.99 or 79% off.

iScanner App: Lifetime Subscription – $39.99

See deal

Prices subject to change