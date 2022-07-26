WhatsNew2Day
Transfer news: Nottingham Forest edge towards completing £12.75m move for Orel Mangala

Nottingham Forest’s lead on completing a £12.75 million transfer for Orel Mangala despite West Ham interest, with the Stuttgart midfielder due to undergo a medical check-up TODAY

  • Orel Mangala travels to Athens for his medical treatment with Nottingham Forest
  • After meeting the owners of the new guys in the Premier League, he flies to London
  • The tenacious midfielder has two caps for Belgium and is part of Forest’s revamp

Orel Mangala is expected to undergo a medical on Tuesday at Nottingham Forest, ahead of his £12.75 million move from Stuttgart.

Sportsmail reported that Forest’s hunt for the midfielder had intensified last week and they have convinced the 24-year-old to sign on to a four-year contract.

The Belgian, who also took an interest from West Ham, is expected to initially travel to Athens for his medical treatment, where he will meet the owners of Forest and then fly to London.

Nottingham Forest closer to finalizing £12.75m deal for Orel Mangala

The midfielder will be the latest entrant for Steve Cooper's side to join their ranks

Forest has agreed to pay a further £3.5 million in add-ons and a resale rate.

Mangala, a tenacious midfielder, has two caps for Belgium and is a key part of Steve Cooper’s new squad. They had also inquired about Amadou Onana from Lille, who is the subject of bids from West Ham.

Forest wants to add Maxwel Cornet from Burnley and another striker.

Talks with Real Betis for left-back Alex Moreno are ongoing and new signing Omar Richards is expected to be out with a hairline fracture for up to three months.

