Transfer news LIVE: RB Leipzig ‘are working on a stunning return for Chelsea forward Timo Werner’ Sports By Merry On Jul 30, 2022 Share LIVE Transfer News LIVE: RB Leipzig ‘working on stunning return for Chelsea forward Timo Werner’ as Newcastle ‘rejected £40m offer for James Maddison by Leicester’ By Abdi Rashid for Mailonline Published: 09:25, 30 July 2022 | Updated: 09:25, 30 July 2022 Here’s Sportsmail’s daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and rumors of some high-profile players on the move this summer. Share or comment on this article: Share