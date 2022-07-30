WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Transfer news LIVE: RB Leipzig ‘are working on a stunning return for Chelsea forward Timo Werner’

Sports
By Merry
LIVE

Transfer News LIVE: RB Leipzig ‘working on stunning return for Chelsea forward Timo Werner’ as Newcastle ‘rejected £40m offer for James Maddison by Leicester’

By Abdi Rashid for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Here’s Sportsmail’s daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and rumors of some high-profile players on the move this summer.



You might also like More from author
More Stories

DAVID LLOYD: Jimmy Anderson turns 40!…

Merry

Raiders forward Joseph Tapine SIN-BINNED…

Merry

Parramatta’s Mitch Moses to be…

Merry
1 of 3,965

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More