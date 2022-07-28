WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo may have to STAY at Manchester United

Sports
By Merry
LIVE

Transfer News LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo demands his resignation from Manchester United as Roma are in talks to hire PSG flop Georginio Wijnaldum

By Dominic Hogan for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Here’s Sportsmail’s daily live blog for the latest transfer news and rumors of some high-profile players set to be on the move this summer.



You might also like More from author
More Stories

FA plan ‘ROBUST’ security…

Merry

Manly pride jersey saga: Club boss says…

Merry

Manly Sea Eagles v Sydney Roosters…

Merry
1 of 3,898

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More