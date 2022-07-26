Transfer news: Leicester ready to consider selling Kasper Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel could leave Leicester in this transfer window, as long as the club is confident they can find a successor with the same status.

French club Nice are keen to bring in the Dane, who captains the club and was part of Leicester’s 2016 Premier League-winning squad after joining the Foxes in 2011.

Newcastle had previously expressed interest in the 35-year-old stopper who has just one year left on his current contract at King Power Stadium.

Sports post reported in July that he had been dropped from the roster for Leicester’s preparation camp in France, though he reconnected with his teammates last week.

Boss Brendan Rodgers chose to give the goalkeeper extra time off after playing for Denmark in the Nations League in June. Schmeichel then played in Leicester’s friendly win over Preston last Saturday.

Schmeichel made nearly 500 appearances for the Foxes after switching from Leeds United 11 years ago.

During that time he was the undisputed number 1 goalkeeper at the club, helping them earn promotion to the Premier League and win the famous title during the 2015-16 season under Claudio Ranieri.

Along with Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton, the 35-year-old is one of only three members of the current squad to have been involved in the stunning title win six years ago.

The Denmark stopper was also in target for Leicester’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea last year.

Schmeichel’s £130,000-a-week wage package makes him one of the top earners at King Power Stadium, and the club may be interested in compensation for their captain to prevent him from leaving for free when his contract expires next summer.

Replacing Schmeichel is no easy task for Leicester, as the goalkeeper has played all but one of the club’s Premier League games in the past four seasons.

He was left out of the starting squad for the win over Watford in May, with Rodgers opting for Danny Ward, and the club have been making plans for life after their skipper by keeping an eye on Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The Spaniard is likely out of Leicester’s price range, but the interest in him illustrates the Foxes’ current thinking.

Leicester are the only club in the Premier League to have signed a senior contract since the end of the season, despite Rodgers’ call for a ‘healthy shake-up’ last spring.

They have rejected bids for rim players Boubakary Soumare and Jannik Vestergaard of Monaco and Brentford respectively, while Caglar Soyuncu, Ayoze Perez, Dennis Praet, Hamza Choudhury and Ryan Bertrand, among others, would be allowed to leave.