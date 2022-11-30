Transatlantic pen pals who have been writing to each other since 1938 make their first video call

Two centenarian pen pals are still sending letters across the Atlantic after writing each other since the 1930s.

Geoff Banks of Honiton in Devon, UK, and Celesta Byrne of Texas, USA, began writing to each other when they were both in their twenties, and they have continued their friendship ever since.

Geoff Banks originally got the address from Celesta Byrne in 1938 when he took part in an educational project connecting young British and Americans.

The two quickly became friends and shared their young lives and their experiences in Devon and Texas.

“It’s nice to hear your voice,” Texas’ Celesta Byrne says to Devon’s Geoff Banks as they chat via video call

With the help of their children, Mr. Banks (pictured) and Ms. Byrne have been able to embrace new technology and chat via video calls

While their lives continued, filled with ups and downs, both made sure to keep their transatlantic friendship going.

And in 2002, when Mr. Banks visited New York, the two were able to catch up and meet face to face for the first time.

Eventually the handwritten letters gave way to e-mails. But now, with the help of their children, Mr. Banks and Mrs. Byrne have been able to embrace new technology and chat via video calls.

Speaking to his pen pal, Mr. Banks said it was “a source of great satisfaction to write to her all these years.”

“She’s a very interesting person. We exchange stories and she is very good to talk to,” he added.

The two live nearly 5,000 miles apart, but have continued their penpal friendship since 1938

Geoff Banks (pictured) reads letters sent to him by Celesta Byrne in their long transatlantic friendship

The world looked very different from today when the two started sending each other letters in the 1930s.

The first letter was sent in 1938, a year before World War II broke out. Unbeknownst to them, the world was about to be rocked by a conflict that would last six years and claim an estimated 50 million lives worldwide.

In that year, Britain was still pursuing a foreign policy of appeasement. Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain had signed the Munich Agreement in an effort to avert any possible war and negotiate with Adolf Hitler.

Life was also very different for the young British in the 1930s. Children would likely leave school around age 14 and be sent to work. Many of them would soon be evacuated to the countryside away from the bombing.

Both the US and UK were also in the midst of the Great Depression, a time of mass unemployment and economic strife.

In Mrs. Byrne’s native Texas, the state was further crippled by the devastating effects of the Dust Bowl — a period of severe dust storms and drought that made farming nearly impossible. Many Texans perished as a result of the weather, along with livestock and destroyed crops.

Racial segregation was also legal in the US, with the Civil Rights Act still some three decades away.

Geoff Banks talks to Celesta Byrne from his home in Devon

“God bless you, bye honey,” Geoff Banks says to his pen pal Celesta Byrne. The two have been friends since the 1930s

With such a long lasting friendship between the boy from England and the girl from USA, the question has been raised whether there was ever a romance between them.

Celesta Byrne quickly put the question down, “No, we’re just friends, like people who live next door.

“You ask how they are, you say a few words, and then you both go to work.

“There was no ‘glibbily globally’ stuff, it was just normal neighbors.”

After such a long friendship, the two centenarians were adamant that they would continue their friendship for as long as possible as they now continue to catch up with each other via video calls.