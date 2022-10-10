Transatlantic jobs market ‘coming off the boil’ as vacancy numbers drop

The recruiting frenzy that has gripped advanced economies since the pandemic is beginning to subside as employers worry about rising costs, falling demand and obscuring economic prospects.

Unemployment rates remain low on both sides of the Atlantic. But data released last week shows that job openings are falling from an all-time high and companies are becoming more cautious about hiring.

If this combination continues, this combination is good news for central bankers who, in their battle against high inflation, would like to slow down wage growth without triggering a rise in unemployment.

“We have a peak in the labor market in all advanced economies,” said Simon Macadam of the consultancy Capital Economics. The US job market, in particular, is showing the strongest signs of “getting the boil,” he said.

Central banks on both sides of the Atlantic are engaged in the most aggressive rate hike cycle since the early 1980s as they attempt to combat rising prices. Officials are concerned that a race to attract workers could spark a 1970s-style wage-price spiral, with inflation lingering for years to come.

In the US, data released last week showed openings falling at the fastest rate since the start of the pandemic. In the euro-zone, closely monitored purchasing managers’ index surveys for September showed that bloc-wide job creation had fallen to an 18-month low, and service employment was no longer growing. In the UK, job vacancies have fallen from record highs and surveys show recruitment activity is slowing despite staff shortages.

Central bankers face a delicate balancing act. Some economists argue that the pace and magnitude of monetary tightening risks leaving millions of people out of work, particularly in the US, where the Federal Reserve has increased borrowing costs by 0.75 percentage points in each of its last three policy meetings. .

“Inflation is a hardship, especially for those who have to pay check to check, but no check is a disaster for families,” said Claudia Sahm, founder of Sahm Consulting and former Federal Reserve economist, adding that it was time for the Fed to be patient. “The housing market is clearly slowing now. We’ll see that in the broader economy and inflation next year.”

US data released on Friday showed the economy added 263,000 positions in September — half the pace of job growth over the course of 2021, but still well above the pre-pandemic average. Meanwhile, for an unwelcome reason, unemployment has plunged to its pre-pandemic low – a renewed rise in the number of people choosing not to look for a job – suggesting that labor shortages will persist, even with fewer vacancies.

Chris Waller, a Federal Reserve governor, said last week that an increase in payrolls in the region of 260,000 would show “that the job market is slowing down a bit, but still quite tight,” supporting his view that it’s possible. to reduce vacancies – and wage pressures – without major layoffs.

“We are not currently faced with a trade-off between our employment target and our inflation target, so monetary policy can and should be used aggressively to drive back inflation,” he said.

Data expected in the UK this week is expected to paint a similar picture of a slowing but still tight job market with many older workers on the sidelines. Dave Ramsden, deputy governor of the Bank of England, has described this increase in inactivity among older workers as “one of the major legacies of the pandemic”.

But economists are revising their unemployment forecasts for 2023 for most countries.

In the US, the annual unemployment rate for next year is projected at 4.2 percent, up from 3.5 percent forecast in February, according to Consensus Economics, a company that averages out leading private forecasters.

“The Fed is unlikely to be able to cut job openings without increasing unemployment against a backdrop of high inflation, declining profit margins and interest rates,” said Richard Flynn, director of brokerage Charles Schwab.

Economists have revised their German unemployment forecast for 2023 by 0.6 percentage points to 5.5 percent over the same period. This helped euro-zone interest rates rise above 7 percent in the September forecast, from rising below 6.8 percent just a few months earlier.

In the UK, the unemployment rate was revised to 4.5 percent for 2023, up from the 4.1 percent forecast in February, even before the ‘mini’ budget pushed interest rate expectations higher, prompting many economists to take a deeper look. predicted recession.

Unemployment expectations for 2023 are now higher than a few months ago, including in New Zealand, Australia and Canada, as interest rates rise and recession risk increases. While showing a smaller increase than other countries, the unemployment rate forecasts are revised upwards for all markets tracked by Consensus Economics, including South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan.