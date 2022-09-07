Trans woman in south Florida allegedly kicked out of nightclub for using women’s bathroom

A transgender woman has claimed she was grabbed and pushed out of a Florida nightclub after using the women’s restrooms.

Piper Ayers said bouncers grabbed her Friday and kicked her out of Dixie Roadhouse in Cape Coral because she’s still legally a man.

She explained that she was wearing a crop top, skirt and high heels and begged security for her right to use the powder room.

She burst into tears as she recalled her humiliation, saying that the traumatic experience made her feel “worthless.”

It came despite a sign on the door of the club that racist, sexist and homophobic people were not allowed in.

Ayers is pictured with some of her LGBTQ community friends, who she says are “accepting” her transition

The Dixie Roadhouse nightclub in Cape Coral, Florida was voted Best Regional Club in 2021. It received both criticism and praise for what allegedly happened to Piper Ayers

Ayers told NBC2: ‘This is who I am. You are laughed at, you are laughed at. We decided to come here to Dixie and just have some fun.’

She continued: ‘I’m going to the bathroom, before you know it they’ll say something to me.

“Before you know it, they’ll grab me and start pushing me out the front door.”

She added tearfully, “I just felt worthless. Like I wasn’t a person, or that I had no feelings or emotions. Just no respect.’

Her boyfriend TJ Jackson shared how she desperately tried to intervene and confront bouncers as she was kicked out.

He said, “I asked one of the guards… he said we just don’t allow men to use the women’s toilets.”

Ayers added to the station, “So we went to the manager and he said what’s on your ID.”

She hadn’t officially changed her name and gender, so her identification badge stated that she was still legally male.

Another clubber named Sean who had just met her said she told the bouncers, ‘This is a woman, a trans woman, and you have to understand what that is.

“This is not a drag queen or a transvestite. This is a trans girl, and you have to treat her like a lady,” Ayers was kicked out of the club despite the protests.

Ayers, who identifies as female, has not changed her official name or gender. She was expelled from the club because her ID says she is male and therefore cannot use female facilities

Ayers says the transition to life as a woman has been difficult for her. People ‘mock’ her, she told a local NBC affiliate

Ayers said it has been a long and difficult process to discover who she really is and that life as a trans woman has been tough for her.

The southwest Florida nightclub has so far declined to comment on the alleged altercation.

At the entrance of the club is a sign that reads: ‘If you’re racist, sexist, homophobic or just a jerk…don’t come in.’

Dixie’s Roadhouse was voted the region’s ‘best nightclub’ last year, but was heavily criticized over the Ayers incident.

On a recent post asking customers to vote for the club as one of the best spots in Cape Coral, a user, whose profile picture appears to show them in drag makeup, wrote: “Sorry, no votes for transphobia.”

But other users have thanked the nightclub for allegedly banning Ayers from using the powder room.

One woman, whose profile contains links to articles criticizing children’s drag queen stories, wrote, “Dixie Roadhouse, thank you for respecting and protecting women.”

DailyMail.com approached Dixie for comment.