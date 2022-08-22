Trans prisoner who impregnated two inmates tried to remove testicle with razor

The transgender inmate who impregnated two of her fellow inmates at a New Jersey women’s prison has revealed that she attempted to remove one of her testicles with a razor after being wrong-sexed at her new men’s facility.

Demi Minor, 27, was moved from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Union Township to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility (GSYCF) with male inmates in June after guards learned of the pregnancies.

Minor, who is serving a 30-year sentence for stabbing her former foster father to death, has since complained of being mistreated and abused in her new prison, where staff refuse to recognize her gender identity.

In a message from August 18 on her Justice 4 Demi blogshe revealed she ended up in the emergency room after using a razor to cut out one of her testicles in an apparent suicide attempt.

“When I started bleeding, I didn’t even think about dying. I was just thinking about finally getting relief from the pain I was feeling,” Minor wrote.

In an August 18 post on her “Justice 4 Demi” blog, transgender inmate Demi Minor revealed she ended up in the emergency room after trying to remove her testicle with a razor blade.

The 27-year-old has alleged that she has been abused in her new prison, the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility (GSYCF), where staff refuse to recognize her gender identity.

Minor, 27, previously revealed she had been placed on suicide watch for attempting to hang herself while being transferred to GSCF (pictured) after impregnating two inmates in her old prison

“To be here in a men’s prison magnifies the damage I once felt…I hate it all.”

Minor, who was first incarcerated at age 16, began transitioning to female in 2020 and was transferred from the male prison system to Mahan.

The 800-inmate Mahan facility began housing transgender women — including those yet to undergo gender reassignment surgery — last year after a lawsuit filed by an inmate and the ACLU. It now has 27 trans inmates.

Minor was born Demetrius Minor, a boy, and was just 16 when she broke into her stepfather Theotis Butts’ home in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

Minor explained that she began to feel “hopeless” and “ignored” at GSYCF on July 28 after being asked to prove she was transgender, despite providing staff with medical records stating that she had “been was on the hormones’.

She claims she was later told by the committee chair that some things “cannot change biologically,” suggesting that “I am a man regardless of my transition without surgery.”

“I ignored her comments. But the truth is, everything she said hurt, and it was hard not to cry during the meeting. It was hard to know that the same people I once admired were now responsible for endangering me (sic),” she wrote.

“I started cutting again and with a razor blade I start (sic) making an incision to remove my testicle. In my head I just wanted the pain to stop. I just wanted to get out of here. They don’t know what the hell I’m going through.

“Instead, if you have a penis, you deserve to be in a male prison. That’s all central offices care about,” she added.

Minor added that she’s been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, meaning she’s “five times more likely” to die by suicide, but admitted she’d sometimes “d rather not be here.”

Minor was first jailed at age 16 but started transitioning to female in 2020 and was transferred from the male prison system to Mahan

Hercase rose to prominence in April when the New Jersey Department of Corrections revealed he had impregnated two fellow inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Union Township (pictured)

‘I was diagnosed with gender dysphoria, which makes me five times more likely to die by suicide. I hide these thoughts. I often haven’t told anyone how I really feel, and that sometimes I’d rather not be there.”

Since her transfer, Minor has claimed that men write her letters asking for sexual favors and that she is in some “dark places.”

She said the women she knew in Edna were the “only family” she ever had and that she was “trapped in a body I hate.”

In a clear reference to two women becoming pregnant, Minor wrote that in Edna she “went through many depressed nights and often wanted to be loved.”

She wrote: ‘I just never knew it could have such devastating consequences. I blame myself for the hatred now directed at my community and those I care about.”

Minor was born Demetrius Minor, a boy, and was just 16 when she broke into her stepfather Theotis Butts home in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

Butts had taken her in as a foster child, but Minor no longer lived with him, according to a post on NJ.com at the time.

Minor stabbed Butts, 69, several times and then fled to New York where she was arrested.

Minor pleaded guilty to manslaughter and carjacking when she appeared in a New Jersey courtroom as a 16-year-old. She is serving a 30-year prison sentence

One of the women Minor got pregnant was prisoner Latonia Bellamy, 31 (right), a double murderer who had given birth in the fall.

One of the women Minor got pregnant was prisoner Latonia Bellamy, 31, a double murderer who had given birth in the fall.

Bellamy was 19 when she, her cousin and a second husband murdered Nia Haqq, 25, and Michael Muchioki, 27, in Jersey City, New Jersey, when the couple unloaded gifts from their car at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning in April 2010. .

In a post on Minor’s website, Bellamy wrote, “We found love in a hopeless place,” a quote from a Rihanna song.

DailyMail.com has contacted the New Jersey Department of Corrections and Minor’s website for comment.