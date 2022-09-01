Trans Harvard student’s mom says he was beaten to death by Indonesian police

The family of a transgender rights activist from Harvard University has accused Indonesian police of beating him to death after arresting him on trumped-up marijuana charges while honeymooning in Bali.

Rodrigo Ventosilla, 32, was detained at Bali’s main airport on Aug. 6 when he arrived with his new husband after Indonesian customs officials said they had found a package of brownies they suspected contained cannabis.

Indonesian officials claim Ventosilla was rushed to a hospital three days later, after taking medication that had not been seized during the arrest, and died in hospital on August 11.

But in an interview published Thursday, Ventosilla’s mother said the arrest was motivated by racism and transphobia, accusing Indonesian police of attempting to extort her son for $200,000 and beat him to death while he was in custody.

“There is evidence of torture and we want to clear Rodrigo’s name,” grieving mother Ana Ventosilla told the newspaper. Harvard Crimson student newspaper. “It was extortion.”

Indonesian Embassy officials in the United States did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com on Thursday morning, but the country’s police have denied committing any violence against Rodrigo Ventosilla.

Ventosilla, from Peru, was visiting the Indonesian holiday island of Bali with his new husband, Sebastían Marallano, who is also Peruvian. The couple was recently married in Chile.

Ventosilla, a graduate student of public policy at Harvard Kennedy School, was a founding member of the Peruvian trans rights organization Diversidades Trans Masculinas.

The tragic saga first unfolded when Ventocilla arrived at Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport on August 6.

“He was detained because of his gender identity. His ID did not match his appearance,” family representative Luzmo Henríquez told the AP.

That made him a suspect for the Indonesian police. He was extorted, tortured and died,” Henríquez added.

A Balinese police spokesman said Ventosilla was under investigation for drug offenses after suspected cannabis-derived products were found in his luggage.

Ventosilla’s mother Ana told the Crimson that it was past midnight in Lima when she learned that he had been arrested, and she called him immediately.

Ana says her son told her in a WhatsApp video call that Indonesian officials were demanding up to $100,000 to release him.

“Mom, I’m going to negotiate. I’m going to tell them that I [will] give them $13,000,” he told her, as she remembers.

But hours later, the demand had soared to $200,000, and Ventosilla’s hopes of paying his way to freedom were dashing, his mother said.

Shortly after the call, Ventosilla was rushed to a hospital, where he died a few days later.

Bali’s police spokesman, Stefanus Satake Bayu Setianto, told Reuters that Ventosilla fell ill after taking drugs that were not part of the items seized by the police.

Officials said Ventocilla was taken to hospital on the morning of Aug. 9 after showing symptoms of depression and complaining of abdominal pain.

Bayu said the graduate student died on Aug. 11 due to a “failure of bodily functions.”

The Indonesian authorities deny any act of violence or discrimination against Ventosilla.

“Everything went as normal,” Bayu said earlier this week.

Ventosilla’s new husband Marallano reportedly arrived on a separate flight but was also detained after trying to help his wife.

Marallano has since returned home safely to Peru, according to the Crimson.

Indonesia has some of the strictest drug laws in the world and marijuana transport carries a prison term of up to 12 years.

The country also has limited protections for LGBT people, who have reported incidents of discrimination and even violence.

Ventocilla’s body was brought from Indonesia and is expected to arrive in Lima soon, and his relatives want officials in Peru to determine the cause of death.

On Wednesday, LGBT rights activists gathered outside the Lima prosecutor’s office to demand an autopsy and full investigation.

Activists also protested in front of the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week, complaining that Peruvian authorities have not independently investigated Ventocilla’s death and welcomed the Indonesian authorities’ version without question.

In a sharp turn of events after the protests, the State Department last week asked for an “official report” from authorities in Indonesia “to clarify the circumstances” of his death, the Crimson reported.

The State Department called Ventocilla a “brilliant Peruvian student” and a “renowned activist for the rights of the LGBTQI+ community”

Students and teachers at the Harvard Kennedy School, where Ventosilla studied, repeated calls for an investigation.

“Rodrigo’s passing is a devastating loss to his family and friends, to all of us at Kennedy School, and to the many people he undoubtedly would have served after graduation,” Dean Douglas Elmendorf and Associate Dean Debra Isaacson said in a statement.