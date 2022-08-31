Trans Harvard student, 32, dies of ‘bodily failures’ in Bali police custody during honeymoon

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rodrigo Ventosilla, 32, a Harvard graduate and trans activist, was arrested for suspected cannabis possession during his honeymoon in Bali, and died two days later of “failure of bodily functions.”

According to the authorities in Bali, Ventosilla became ill two days after his arrest after taking medicines that were not among the items seized by the police. He was rushed to hospital after complaining of abdominal pain, but died shortly after on August 11.

Ventosilla’s family has since accused Bali authorities of “police brutality…racial discrimination and transphobia,” and trans activists in his home country of Peru have protested their government’s response to the death in Lima.

Bali’s police spokesman, Stefanus Satake Bayu Setianto, did not respond to the transphobia allegations, but said no violence led to Ventosilla’s death and the case has now been closed.

Rodrigo Ventosilla, 32, a Harvard graduate and trans activist, was arrested for suspected cannabis possession during his honeymoon in Bali, and died two days later of “failure of bodily functions.”

Protesters in Lima held up signs on August 26, 2022 demanding an investigation into Ventosilla’s death, urging the Peruvian government

A protester holds up a sign that reads ‘Justice for Seb and Rodri’ during a protest to demand justice for Rodrigo Ventosilla

In a statement, the Peruvian foreign ministry said it acknowledged Ventosilla’s alleged drug possession is a serious crime in Bali and has asked Indonesian authorities to strictly follow “the human rights of its two nationals.”

Indonesia has one of the strictest anti-narcotics laws in the region, with penalties including the death penalty.

LGBT activist Luz Manriquez said the protesters “reject and condemn the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”.

Ventosilla’s family said they did not know the cause of his death, but said he had no access to legal defenses and information, and have called on the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to conduct a more thorough investigation. According to the Crimson newspaper, Harvard students and educators, where Ventosilla studied public administration, are also calling for an investigation.

Ventosilla was one of the founders of Diversidades Trans Masculinas, a trans rights organization that Ventosilla founded in Peru seven years ago.

“We deeply regret the death of our friend and with respect for the grief and wishes of his family, we will avoid commenting on the reasons for his death,” Diversidades Trans Masculinas said in a statement on Facebook.

Ventosilla and his husband were in Bali to celebrate their honeymoon. Ventosilla’s widow (pictured right) returned to Peru alone, as there is no date when Ventosilla’s body will be returned to his family

“Even if you’re being held in another country, it’s unreal and painful that (the Peruvian government) can leave you like this,” said Arturo Davila, member of Diversidades Trans Masculinas.

Manriquez said the government’s statement “lacks empathy because it does not recognize that a Peruvian died at the hands of police from another country.”

Brenda Alvarez, a lawyer for the family, has said Peru’s foreign ministry has since pledged to apologize for the statement and launch an investigation.

There is no date for when Ventosilla’s body will return to Peru.