Trans golfer Hailey Davidson thanks Caitlyn Jenner for support but wants to clear up ‘assumptions’

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson said it was “great” to hear Caitlyn Jenner defend her this week, but would like to speak with the former Olympian to clarify “some assumptions” about her game.

Davidson, who is trying to become the first transgender athlete to play on the LPGA, told TMZ“I appreciate the love and support, but it would certainly be great to clear up some assumptions.

“I’m definitely not hitting it as far as people say. Like, nowhere near.’

While Jenner didn’t explicitly refer to Davidson’s swinging power, she said golf was a game about “touch and feel,” as she defended her right to pursue a spot in the LPGA.

“I hit it a lot shorter, needless to say, than I ever imagined,” Davidson said.

“The amount of pounds I lost during — you know, I’ve been on hormones for seven years. I switched. I feel much taller than many of the athletes you probably see in the media these days.”

Caitlyn Jenner said Hailey Davidson (pictured) plays by the rules in her sport to compete

One athlete to whom the description applies is former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who broke records as a transgender woman last season.

Thomas, who previously swam to Pennsylvania as a man, was 30 months in hormone replacement therapy when her final season started last fall.

And Jenner compared the cases of Davidson and Thomas when she defended the latter’s right to compete as a woman.

Jenner said golf is “a game of touch and feel” and a “completely different game” from swimming

“Obviously we saw in Lia Thomas that she’d gone through male puberty, gone through a bigger cardiovascular system, it just wasn’t fair,” Jenner told Fox News. ‘And luckily we won it, we won it.

“Golf is a completely different game. It is a game of touch and feel. It’s about your skill around the green, getting the ball out of the bunker.

As an athlete with experience in a very different sport than gold medalist Jenner, Davidson told TMZ she would be happy to discuss those details with her.

“I’d like to talk to her about how we are athletes and her experience may not be everyone’s experience,” Davidson said.

‘Everyone has different experiences and everyone is built differently. With what she was training to do, yeah, I’m pretty sure she’s pretty big and strong.”

Davidson said her opponents also assume she can hit the ball farther than she really can.

She said her average drive is 250-255 yards, which she says places outside of the top 80 (at least) in the LPGA.

Lia Thomas went from a man to a woman during her studies and set records in her senior year

Regardless of the numbers, Davidson thinks there just needs to be more consistency when it comes to judging trans athletes.

“While sport is different, it needs to be treated on a more humane basis. Rather – there is a lot of hypocrisy between what a trans person can be and what a cis woman can be.

“I feel like it’s almost wrong for a trans person to hit it as far as I do, but still, my… [cisgender] counterpart, it’s like, ‘oh yeah, it’s great, good for them!’ I feel like we should just set the same standards, pretty much everyone. Like, I’m a woman, she’s a woman, we should have the same standards.

Davidson said she’s contacted Jenner but hasn’t heard back yet.