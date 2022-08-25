Trans ‘Batgirl’ actress begs Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to release canned $90m film

A transgender Batgirl star has begged a studio CEO to reconsider his decision to shelve the film after denying the film was aroused, insisting the fury over the cancellation would send audiences flocking to see him. to see.

Ivory Aquino sent a statement of 12 tweets in which David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, was begged to save the movie.

Aquino, 42, plays Batgirl’s best friend Alysia Yeoh in the $90 million film and is the first transgender actress to appear in a DC Comics movie role.

She wrote: ‘

“Dear Mr. Zaslav, I just read an @THR article about alleged #Batgirl ‘funeral screenings’ and the possibility of the footage being destroyed after that,” she wrote.

“If this is the case, as one of the many who poured our hearts into the making of this film, I ask that you reconsider this measure.

“As much as I’ve tried to be strong these past few weeks, I cried, for lack of a better term, of sadness, and tonight was one of those nights.”

Aquino added that calling the story “awake” was wrong because she saw it as a father-daughter story and a reflection of our times.

“Although Batgirl has been called a wake-up movie, it just came together because of the writing that reflects the world we live in,” she said.

Ivory Aquino, 42, plays Batgirl’s best friend in the film — which Hollywood executives announced on Aug. 2 that they were shelved. Aquino on Thursday begged them to reconsider

Batgirl is played by Leslie Grace, best known for her role in In The Heights

“For me, it’s mostly a father-daughter story that comes close to home when my father passed away a year ago, shortly before I booked this project, and I hoped it would resonate with other kids around the world, mature and not so mature.” , who hold their fathers in high esteem and who could see Batgirl as a story about that special bond.”

Aquino said she hadn’t been able to discuss her pain and disappointment with others, saying that talking to her castmates would be “similar to rubbing salt on an open wound.”

She said she appreciated that Zaslav was under a lot of pressure to keep the studio’s finances in check, but said the huge amount of effort put into scrapping the blockbuster film necessitated spending even more money. to its marketing.

She made her plea a day after The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros. “funeral screenings” of the film were held on site for those involved in the production.

The film will be written off as a tax write-off, amid rumors that all existing prints of the film will now be destroyed.

The $90 million film was shot in the Scottish city of Glasgow from November to March and was in post-production when it was canceled on August 3, with Warner Bros. Discovery cited budget constraints.

The film tells the story of Batgirl, who in ‘real’ life is the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, Barbara Gordon, who fights a villain called Firefly, played by Brendan Fraser.

Firefly turned to a life of crime after he was fired from his job, lost his health insurance and could no longer care for his ailing wife.

David Zaslav (pictured) took over as boss of the newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery and was forced to make significant budget cuts.

Aquino can be seen on set in Glasgow. Shooting took place in Scotland from November to March

According to those who have seen the now-discarded film, Michael Keaton’s Batman was only seen in a few scenes and the costumes were subpar.

“I’ll say I’m not that surprised Batgirl got canceled because there’s an awake Latino Batgirl and Barbara Gordon in a story that sounds downright awful,” Matt McGloin wrote for Cosmic Book News.

A source also told The New York Post: “They think an unspeakable Batgirl will be irreparable.”

And Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub tweeted: “I spoke to people who saw #Batgirl and they said it was a huge disappointment.

“Also that the costumes looked cheap, especially Keaton’s Batman costume.”

Ever since he became the combined giant of Warner Bros. and Discovery, he quickly moved on to cut costs in the combined company, with projected cost savings of $3 billion from eliminating layoffs.

One of his biggest moves was to immediately pull the plug on the $300 million CNN+ streaming service just weeks after launch.

In addition to dropping Batgirl, he also has the upcoming Scoob! sequel, Scoob!: Holiday Haunt – which cost $40 million to produce.

Still, Aquino urged Zaslav to see the cast and crew as “more than widgets” — saying they’re “fellow people and performers.”

Aquino can be seen on set, in a photo she shared on Instagram

Aquino is seen with Grace (second from left), JK Simmons playing Commissioner Gordon (far right), and Ethan Kai (far left), whose roles have not been confirmed

Grace (left) and Aquino (right) can be seen filming in Scotland

She also said she was sure the drama surrounding the film’s cancellation meant it was now destined to exceed box office expectations.

“If there wasn’t a marketing budget for Batgirl a month ago, I’d venture to say that’s what has happened over the past few weeks,” she said.

“We have been lucky enough to have such great supporters from the start, from Glasgow where we filmed and from all over the world.

“Now more people know about our labor of love and want to see the film.”

She concluded, “I really hope you get to read this letter. Consider releasing Batgirl. She’s always been an underdog and has nowhere to go but up.’

Grace herself has not commented on her film’s cancellation since the day after the news was announced earlier this month.

“I am proud of the love, hard work and intention that all our incredible cast and tireless crew have put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I feel blessed to have spent a lifetime working among absolute greats and forging relationships!

To every Batgirl fan: THANK YOU for the love and faith that allowed me to take on the cape and, as Babs put it best, ‘my own goddamn hero!’ #Batgirl for life!’

Aquino’s letter came when fired HBO executives Warner Bros. Discovery – their new parent company – attacked and accused it of destroying diversity on the network by cutting the jobs of non-white staffers during cost cutting.

HBO has reportedly laid off about 70 people in the past month, and as many as 13 of the employees fired were people of color, according to one Daily Beast report on Thursday citing two former HBO executives who asked not to be named.

The layoffs reportedly included Jen Kim, an Asian woman who was the senior vice president of the international team, and Kaela Barnes, a black woman who worked on Kim’s team.

The layoffs have “reinforced the lack of diversity at HBO,” said one of the former directors, adding that “a lot of black and brown people have lost their jobs.”

“I don’t think anyone knows how white the staff are,” said one of the executives.

HBO CEO Jen Kim (right) was reportedly one of the non-white execs fired in recent layoffs. She had served as senior vice president of the international team

Kaela Barnes, a black woman on the international team, has also reportedly been fired

The executives suggested Discovery, which HBO parent company Warner Bros. acquired in the April merger, has another content strategy that they fear will be pushed onto the premium cable network.

The Discovery+ streaming platform is expected to merge with HBO Max at some point, and the combined platform may even be renamed entirely.

A former director describes Discovery+ as a “more general audience platform that doesn’t have the specificity HBO Max is tailored to.”

“I think Discovery is just a very ‘all’ audience, [they] I don’t want to make things that are political, current and alienating to Central America — more Chip and Joanna,” the person said, referring to the home renovation show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home hosted by Chip and Joanna Gaines.