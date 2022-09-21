Trans activist who called father ‘fascist’ claims she was protecting friends

A trans activist who called a father a “fascist” while holding his baby has apologized, but claimed the abuse was an attempt to “protect” her trans friends — amid calls to fire her from her job as an assistant to Labor MP.

Carly-May Kavanagh, a policy officer in the House of Commons for Brighton MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, is shown in footage of another woman yelling at the unidentified man with the baby in his arms during a gathering in Brighton.

The video featuring Miss Kavanagh and a friend was posted to Twitter and has been viewed more than 750,000 times.

Were you the father holding his baby? Email: rory.tingle@mailonline.co.uk

The friend says to the man, “Oh, you’re raising a little fascist.”

Miss Kavanagh then joins in and says to the unknown man, ‘F****** fascist… you think that’s a good idea, don’t you, to raise a kid who believes in this filth […] You’re disgusting.’ At some point, she comes within inches of the baby, who remains calm.

A graduate of the University of Southampton and who has worked as a journalist for publications such as NME and The Independent, Miss Kavanagh has since apologized, not saying sorry to the man himself.

She tweeted: “Saturday I disappointed the trans community with my behavior. My desire to protect my trans friends led me to act in ways I shouldn’t have. I am ashamed of my actions and I am sorry.

“This has been a tough learning experience for me and should be a lesson for all of us. My yelling and demeanor was wrong and is now being used against the trans community we all want to support. I was wrong and it won’t happen again.’

When social media users called for her to be fired, Brighton broadcaster Simon Fanshawe – a former Stonewall c-founder – wrote an open letter to Russell-Moyle asking for reassurance that he is involved in the case.

He wrote: ‘It would be reassuring to know that you are dealing with this in an appropriate case and will officially say that you do not agree that those of your constituents who do have a ‘gender critical’ opinion do not. fascists’ and that as an MP you will listen with an open mind to their concerns and doubts about self-ID.’

Carly-May Kavanagh is a policy officer in the House of Commons for Brighton MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle

The video footage featuring Miss Kavanagh and a friend was posted to Twitter and has been viewed approximately 750,000 times. Boyfriend calls baby a ‘little fascist’

Miss Kavanagh was with another woman who even called the baby a “little fascist.” The footage shows the women yelling at the unidentified man with the baby in his arms during a rally in Brighton. Miss Kavanagh has since apologized

She apparently demonstrated against supporters of the Standing For Women organization who held a demonstration in a Brighton park on Sunday.

The group ‘Reclaim Pride Brighton’ described the Standing For Women event as part of a ‘transphobic hate tour’ and claimed that ‘fascists’ were trying to ‘inspire hatred for transgender people’.

The protesters disrupted speeches by Standing For Women founder Kellie-Jay Keen and other speakers.

Keen has often provoked the ire of pro-trans activists over her views on gender rights.

The women’s rights activist said today: ‘The screaming of fascists in front of a baby is a particularly visible sign of how this movement is full of absolute madness. As far as I’m concerned, the transgender ideology is a quasi-religious cult and very dangerous.

“It tries to use fear and intimidation to silence dissent. I was interrogated twice by the police and arrested once.

Responding to Ms Kavanagh’s apology, she said: ‘This young woman was absolutely disgusted in her behavior and still doesn’t seem to understand what she’s done wrong. She didn’t apologize to the father, she just apologized for embarrassing her trans allies.”

Keen’s speech was disrupted by Reclaim Pride Brighton protesters, who promised to ‘bring flags and noisemakers’.

It sparked a clash between pro-trans and women’s rights defenders, with photos showing police dragging two people away from the scene.

A row of police officers had to separate the rival groups, many of whom wore black masks.

Police made two arrests in clashes between the rival groups after smoke bombs were dropped. Several hundred attended the event.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who received death threats from trans fans, said of the incident: “I see the Be Kind brigade hiding behind their black masks again, throwing smoke bombs, yelling ‘scum’ at women who standing up for their sex-based rights and roaring abuse against lesbians.”

The Harry Potter author, 57, since mocked an online article in June 2020 that used the words “people who menstruate” instead of “women.”

Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who has received death threats from trans fans, tweeted about the incident

A protester wearing sunglasses and covering his face is carried away by two police officers during the Brighton event

A second person is dragged away by police officers during the clash between rival groups

She has been the target of trolls after making critical comments about the transgender lobby, including protesters who lined her house with placards after her address was posted online last year.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Keen told MailOnline that her events had been hit by a number of threats and warnings.

She spoke out after Sussex police officers were alerted to a number of threatening messages against her.

Among them were many who burned Keen – who is also known as Posie Parker – a TERF and urged people to “fight her in every way.”

She told MailOnline: “I was called a Nazi because I said I don’t think women have penises. Once you can portray someone as the most horrible person in society – a Nazi – I think anything goes.

“I’ve had many threats over the years, I’ve been told how they hope my kids will get cancer.

Mask-clad protester speaks to police officer at Brighton rally, resulting in multiple arrests

A protester is taken in a police van amid clashes between women’s rights and pro-trans groups

“Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for trans activists to make threats about women wanting to talk about our rights – JK Rowling is a prime example.

“We are exposed to a wide variety of threatening messages.

“I think the whole social media thing is also depersonalizing people. We have been dehumanized by the term TERF. There are some pretty crazy people in that group, like others I think.

“It’s a very effective campaign that we’re supposed to believe that men who want to call themselves women are the most vulnerable group in society.

‘When I was younger I could walk to Tesco with my kids and a man told me how they liked my appearance. We as women have unfortunately become accustomed to these regular violations. I think the whole issue of identity politics is poison.