Traitors star Amanda Lovett details how she managed to deceive the Faithfuls for so long

Traitors star Amanda Lovett reveals “we all wear masks” as she describes how she managed to trick the traitors for so long.

On Tuesday night’s nail-biting episode, Amanda was dramatically betrayed by fellow traitor Wilfred Webster, raising suspicion among the Faithfuls about her prior to the Round Table before eventually sealing her fate with his voice.

And speaking to presenter Ranvir Singh on Lorraine on Wednesday, the Welsh contestant, 54, opened up about how it was her persona as a loving granny and mother figure on the show that kept her under the radar.

The show sees contestants selected by host Claudia Winkleman as ‘The Traitors’ before secretly plotting each day to ‘kill’ their fellow players without their knowledge, and attempt to steal the prize money.

When asked how she managed to fool everyone into believing she was innocent for much of the series, Amanda shared how she put on a “mask” to hide how she really felt during the trial.

She said, “We all wear masks… we all have bad days.

“But you get up, put on your uniform, go to work and play the part.”

The TV personality went on to say that she had five children and five grandchildren and that she’s “just grandma,” revealing her day-to-day role of the nurturing matriarch transferred to the show, with the Faithfuls placing their trust in her as a mother figure.

Amanda also shared how as the days passed and the group got smaller, it became more difficult to kill them, as they had formed a close bond by then.

She explained, “The smaller the group gets, the closer your relationships become.

“As a Traitor, you play a Faithful all day long. They really believe in you, connect with you and don’t want you to be that person who betrays them, kills them.’

At the start of the show, Amanda along with Wilf and Alyssa Chan were chosen as traitors, with the group secretly plotting to “kill” their fellow contestants.

Speaking about what the job was like in the beginning, Amanda said, “It was much easier in the beginning because we didn’t form relationships or alliances. It was about pulling out the strongest characters.

“It was because we had to control the game, we couldn’t have their opinion to go through the game, it’s like a herd mentality.

“With the herd mentality, everyone was so scared because they wanted to stay in the game that they followed everyone around.”

The show sees contestants sign up before a small number of players are secretly selected by Claudia to be The Traitors. The rest of the players are known as ‘The Faithful’ and none of The Faithful know who The Traitors are.

Players are then eliminated when The Traitors secretly meet and decide to ‘kill’ one of The Faithful. The next morning, when the group gathers for breakfast, the ‘murdered’ player does not appear.

Later in the day, all players must meet at the ’round table’ and ‘banish’ the player they suspect is a traitor.

The person they choose then reveals whether they are a Traitor or a Believer before being eliminated from the show.

At the end of the game, the few remaining players share the prize pool if they are all loyal, but if there is still a traitor among them, the traitor takes all the prize money.

It comes after Claudia talked about having to be “mean” while hosting her new reality game show The Traitors.

The TV presenter, 50, appeared on The Graham Norton Show to discuss her new series, which is based on the Dutch program De Verraders.

Speaking about hosting the series, Claudia admitted she had to do something that made her feel “really uncomfortable” while talking about having to be “mean” in her role.

Speaking to presenter Graham, Claudia said cryptically: ‘I’m not mean all the time, but I did have to do something in the beginning that made me very uncomfortable.

“I loved them all, but I knew too much about everyone, so I had to stay separate from them all.”

Claudia further admitted that she initially turned down the chance to host the reality game show, before changing her mind when she watched the original Dutch version.

She said: ‘I initially said no, but then watched the Dutch version and I cried. I liked it so much and said, ‘Please, let me do it.’ I was so lucky that I did.’