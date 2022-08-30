‘Traitor’ Ukrainian politician who switched to help Putin ‘is blasted to death with a shotgun’ 

<!–

A Ukrainian “traitor” politician who switched sides to support Vladimir Putin when he ordered the invasion of Ukraine is said to have been shot dead with a shotgun while his wife was fatally stabbed at their home in the occupied Kherson region.

Oleksiy Kovalyov, 33, a senior official in charge of agriculture in the Moscow-appointed military-civilian administration in Kherson, was killed Sunday with a pump gun at his home in the city of Hola Prystan.

His wife, 38, was also stabbed and her throat cut in the attack before dying in hospital, local media reported.

Russian officials said they would investigate the attack, the latest in a series of apparent killings of Moscow-backed officials in occupied territories.

The couple would have been murdered by a murder squad, local media report.

After an earlier failed assassination bid, Kovalyov had defiantly said to his Ukrainian enemies, “You won’t stop me.”

Ukrainian official Serhiy Khlan announced: “Former MP and traitor Oleksiy Kovalyov has been murdered.”

A Telegram channel run by Ukrainian journalist Andrei Tsaplienko confirmed: ‘The traitor, collaborator and former MP Oleksiy Kovalyov was shot dead in his own home.

‘The occupiers have started intensive searches and document checks. Be careful, Ukrainians.’

The assassination of the official and his partner is the most recent murder of a number of Ukrainians who have held administrative or police positions under the occupying Putin forces.

Russian-installed officials said a deputy chief of traffic police in the southern Ukrainian city of Berdyansk died in hospital on Friday after being injured in a bomb blast.

Five other suspected murders have been reported in the Kherson region, with Ukraine now engaged in a counter-offensive to reclaim territory from the Russians.

The mayor of the regional capital Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, was in a coma in a Moscow hospital after suspected poisoning.

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy removed his spy head and prosecutor, citing dozens of cases of cooperation with Russia by officials of their agencies.

Kovalyov was appointed deputy chairman for agriculture in the main grain region. He had switched sides in April.

After a car bomb, Kovalyov blamed the SBU, the Ukrainian secret service, defiantly saying in a video: ‘I’m alive, I’m healthy. I aspire to go back to work’

An earlier attempt on the life of Kovalyov – who was a pre-war MP for the ruling Servant of the People party in Kiev – had failed, prompting a message from his hospital bed in June.

After a car bomb, he blamed the SBU, the Ukrainian secret service, and defiantly said in a video: ‘I’m alive, I’m healthy. I aim to be back at work on Monday.

“They didn’t scare me and I want to keep working. To be with my people and work on my constituency until my duties expire in 2023.

“To my enemies and to those who planned this sabotage—you won’t stop me.”

According to some reports, the murdered politician was found by his mother who called 911. Doctors could not save his wife.

Russian troops captured Kherson, a city of 280,000 inhabitants, on March 3.

It was the first major city to fall after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.