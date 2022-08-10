Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh marries former Taggart star Emma Currie

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is married to former Taggart star Emma Currie.

The Scottish novelist and playwright, 63, announced he was getting married for the third time when he posted a sweet photo of the big day to his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon.

Irvine shared the news with his followers on social media after their romantic wedding ceremony, writing: “Button tied. All good in the world. See you later, alligators!’

Married! Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is married to former Taggart star Emma Currie

Love: The Scottish novelist and playwright, 63, announced he was getting married for the third time when he posted a sweet photo of the big day on his Instagram page Wednesday afternoon

Retribution star Emma opted for a boho bridal look in a plunging satin ivory gown with puff sleeves, paired with a floral headpiece and long beaded necklace.

She wore her blonde locks in a loose wavy hairstyle and opted for minimal makeup in the images she shared on her own social media, alongside the caption, “Today I married the love of my life.”

In one image, Irvine, wearing a light blue shirt and gray suit for the occasion, wrapped his arms around his bridge and kissed her on the lips in an adorable expression of affection.

Elsewhere, the newlyweds walked hand in hand as Irvine dragged a suitcase beside her.

Sealed with a kiss: In one image, Irvine, who was wearing a light blue shirt and gray suit for the occasion, wrapped his arms around his bridge and kissed her on the lips in an adorable expression of affection

Congratulations from the couple’s friends and fans poured in under Irvine’s post, including one from Gordon Smart, a Scottish broadcaster and former journalist.

He wrote: ‘Absolutely sensational, gaffer. Congratulations.’

Meanwhile, comedian and actor James English wrote, “Congratulations brother.”

English singer-songwriter Lisa Moorish shared a range of emojis including a white heart, cat heart eyes and sparkle as her way of offering her good wishes.

DJ Patrick Topping wrote: ‘Congratulations dude!’

Response: Congratulations from the couple’s friends and fans poured in under Irvine’s post, including one from Gordon Smart, a Scottish broadcaster and former journalist

Irvine revealed that he was engaged to Emma in April 2022.

The twice-divorced Irvine announced the news – with a photo of his Scottish fiancée showing off the emerald star he proposed to marry.

‘My God. She said yes. P***ing wet day in Scotland but she said yes. So f**k everything else. Never been happier in my life,” the overjoyed star wrote.

Happy news: Irvine revealed he was engaged to Emma in April 2022

Result! ‘My God. She said yes. P***ing wet day in Scotland but she said yes. So f**k everything else. Never been happier in my life,” wrote the overjoyed star

Edinburgh-born Irvine said in September 2020 that the couple were enjoying an ‘old-fashioned courtship’ after meeting for coffee remotely during lockdown.

Irvine divorced American woman Beth Quinn in 2017 after nearly 15 years together. His marriage to first wife Anne Antsy ended in divorce in 2003.

Their engagement announcement came when he made a typically blunt attack on the Scottish Tories after they channeled his cult novel into a local election poster.

He invited the party to be “f***ed” after it revealed an attack on the SNP government based on the famous “choose life” monologue also featured in the 1995 film.

In last night’s post, the Scottish Tories broke into Nicola Sturgeon’s party and attacked her record and alleged hypocrisy in the office, including ‘decriminalization of heroin’ – the drug whose use is a recurring theme in Trainspotting.

Last September, Scotland effectively decriminalized drugs in a major police upheaval, advising officers to only issue a ‘recorded police warning’ to anyone they catch in possession of Class A.

It is not the first time that Welsh, born in Edinburgh but lives in the United States, has attacked the Tories.

Inseparable: Edinburgh-born Irvine says the couple enjoyed an ‘old-fashioned courtship’ after meeting for remote coffee during lockdown

Old times: Welsh split from American wife Beth Quinn (pictured) in 2017 after nearly 15 years together

Last year, Scottish independence supporter Boris Johnson called it a “gormless toff.”

Welsh criticized Johnson after the prime minister openly criticized plans for a European Super League, calling it ‘harmful to football’.

In a response to Twitter, he wrote: ‘A man of conviction. A man of principles. A man who has the deepest interests of the game and its supporters at heart.

‘No. A gormless bastard whose advisers have told him it’s not popular.’